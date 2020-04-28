All apartments in Phoenix
2839 N. 72nd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2839 N. 72nd Avenue

2839 North 72nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2839 North 72nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful entry door to large living area with tile flooring
Kitchen has an island and tiled eating area
Great Location & Nice and Bright
Covered patio and yard with a Beautiful Pool
Pool Service Included

Make it Yours in Time for the Holidays

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 N. 72nd Avenue have any available units?
2839 N. 72nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 N. 72nd Avenue have?
Some of 2839 N. 72nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 N. 72nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2839 N. 72nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 N. 72nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 N. 72nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2839 N. 72nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2839 N. 72nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2839 N. 72nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 N. 72nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 N. 72nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2839 N. 72nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 2839 N. 72nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2839 N. 72nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 N. 72nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 N. 72nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
