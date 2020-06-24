1542 W Thomas

Amenities

fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

GREAT HOME - 2 BR 1 BATH CENTRALLY LOCATED IN MARGARITA HISTORIC DISTRICT!!! ACROSS FROM BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN, GOLF COURSE. AND WALKING DISTANCE TO PHOENIX COLLEGE AND EN CANTO PARK. MAJOR FREEWAYS, BUS LINES AND MORE....