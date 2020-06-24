1542 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015 North Encanto
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT HOME - 2 BR 1 BATH CENTRALLY LOCATED IN MARGARITA HISTORIC DISTRICT!!! ACROSS FROM BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN, GOLF COURSE. AND WALKING DISTANCE TO PHOENIX COLLEGE AND EN CANTO PARK. MAJOR FREEWAYS, BUS LINES AND MORE....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1542 W Thomas -- have any available units?
1542 W Thomas -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1542 W Thomas -- currently offering any rent specials?
1542 W Thomas -- is not currently offering any rent specials.