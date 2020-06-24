All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1542 W Thomas --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1542 W Thomas --
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1542 W Thomas --

1542 West Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1542 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT HOME - 2 BR 1 BATH CENTRALLY LOCATED IN MARGARITA HISTORIC DISTRICT!!! ACROSS FROM BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN, GOLF COURSE. AND WALKING DISTANCE TO PHOENIX COLLEGE AND EN CANTO PARK. MAJOR FREEWAYS, BUS LINES AND MORE....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 W Thomas -- have any available units?
1542 W Thomas -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1542 W Thomas -- currently offering any rent specials?
1542 W Thomas -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 W Thomas -- pet-friendly?
No, 1542 W Thomas -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1542 W Thomas -- offer parking?
No, 1542 W Thomas -- does not offer parking.
Does 1542 W Thomas -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 W Thomas -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 W Thomas -- have a pool?
No, 1542 W Thomas -- does not have a pool.
Does 1542 W Thomas -- have accessible units?
No, 1542 W Thomas -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 W Thomas -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 1542 W Thomas -- does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1542 W Thomas -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 1542 W Thomas -- does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College