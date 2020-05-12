7407 West Desert Cove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming Renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and recess lighting! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.