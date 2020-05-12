All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7407 West Desert Cove Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:39 PM

7407 West Desert Cove Avenue

7407 West Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7407 West Desert Cove Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming Renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and recess lighting! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue have any available units?
7407 West Desert Cove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue have?
Some of 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7407 West Desert Cove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue offer parking?
No, 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue have a pool?
No, 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7407 West Desert Cove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College