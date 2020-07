Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage community garden hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Experience a retreat from the busy life at Fountain Palms. Our affordable, pet-friendly apartment community offers one and two bedroom apartment homes, which feature full-size washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces in select homes. Take in our lush landscaping with a walk through one of our 12 courtyard areas that feature 15 serene water fountains. Residents also enjoy the community's game room with pool table, darts and football, a 24-hour fitness center and two sparkling pools and spas. Fountain Palms is conveniently located just five minutes from I-17 and two minutes from the 101 Loop. Welcome Home. Please call for an appointment today!