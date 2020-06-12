Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

171 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Fletcher Heights
19 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Fletcher Heights
20 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1041 sqft
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1084 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1247 sqft
Hit it out of the park with luxury and style. Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, AZ offers a sleek style and modern accents that intertwine with state-of-the-art amenities, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1191 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
9 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
990 sqft
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1029 sqft
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
934 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1028 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom units minutes from downtown Peoria. Convenient to AZ-60 for direct access to Phoenix. Central air, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Community offers fitness center, pool, BBQs. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated November 7 at 05:25pm
Contact for Availability
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
813 sqft
Napa Place Apartments is located in the ideal location! Napa Place is located in between Arrow head mall and West Gate making it easy to access either of the shopping Plazas very easily.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
19027 N 83rd Ln
19027 North 83rd Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1448 sqft
Beautiful furnished rental in Westbrook Village. 2 bedroom 2 bath. 3 month minimum. $1875 summer months. $2500 winter months . not available ***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
9129 W Kerry Ln
9129 West Kerry Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1708 sqft
**FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING** **ALL NEW CABINETS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS / LAUNDRY ROOM** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS THROUGHOUT** **BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
20487 N 94TH Avenue
20487 North 94th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1622 sqft
Home has recently been completely remodeled. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bath Peoria home in Dove Valley Ranch. Quartz counter tops, 2 Smart TV's, one in great room and one in the master bedroom.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9151 W GREENWAY Road
9151 West Greenway Road, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
978 sqft
Newly renovated unit. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, for 4 guests. Fully furnished rental for adults in gated community with pool. New wood look porcelain tile 2019 in living areas, kitchen and baths. New custom paint, new faucets, new hardware.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28435 N 127TH Lane
28435 North 127th Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1925 sqft
LEASED from 10/1/2020 - 4/30/2021.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
27937 N 130TH Avenue
27937 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1635 sqft
AVAILABLE June - September 2020. Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1,635 SF. Open floor plan.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28415 N 130th Drive
28415 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2193 sqft
RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
13032 W PLUM Road
13032 West Plum Road, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1874 sqft
This Libertas Model is one of the most popular floor plans in Trilogy at Vistancia. The property sits on a North South lot and features a water fountain and BBQ Fireplace in the backyard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
13067 W MINE Trail
13067 West Mine Trail, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1656 sqft
A GREAT RESORT VACATION HOME WITH TONS OF UPGRADES AND AMMENITIES! TRILOGY IS A 55+ GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOLS, TENNIS & SPA.

June 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents declined significantly over the past month

Peoria rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $1,181 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,471 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Peoria

    As rents have increased moderately in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Peoria is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,471 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Peoria.
    • While Peoria's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Peoria is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

