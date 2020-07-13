Apartment List
AZ
peoria
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peoria apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
110 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020! This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,112
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
19 Units Available
Fletcher Heights
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
20 Units Available
Fletcher Heights
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1371 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Description
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1165 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom units minutes from downtown Peoria. Convenient to AZ-60 for direct access to Phoenix. Central air, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Community offers fitness center, pool, BBQs. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1257 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hit it out of the park with luxury and style. Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, AZ offers a sleek style and modern accents that intertwine with state-of-the-art amenities, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
4 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1314 sqft
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated November 7 at 05:25pm
Contact for Availability
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
813 sqft
Napa Place Apartments is located in the ideal location! Napa Place is located in between Arrow head mall and West Gate making it easy to access either of the shopping Plazas very easily.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12534 W Hummingbird Terrace
12534 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12569 W Steed Ridge
12569 West Steed Ridge Road, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1562 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12570 W Hummingbird Terrace
12570 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1562 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12584 W Lindbergh Drive
12584 West Lindbergh Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1596 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10776 W Swayback Pass
10776 West Swayback Pass, Peoria, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3958 sqft
10776 W Swayback Pass Available 08/01/20 Large 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in Peoria - Large Gorgeous two story home includes; five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, a large family room, a gourmet kitchen

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15747 N 79th Ln
15747 North 79th Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
**ALL NEW FLOORING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES** Beautiful patio home in a gated community with 2 swimming pools and a spa. 3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Bathrooms + 2-Car Garage + upstairs loft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6820 W CHOLLA Street
6820 West Cholla Street, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1338 sqft
GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION! THIS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS & TWO BATHROOMS, A BRIGHT OPEN KITCHEN WITH WALK IN PANTRY. TILE IN LIVING AREAS, WOOD FLOOR IN MASTER BEDROOM, CARPET IN SPARE BEDROOMS. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
27937 N 130TH Avenue
27937 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1635 sqft
AVAILABLE June - September 2020. Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1,635 SF. Open floor plan.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
28415 N 130th Drive
28415 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2193 sqft
RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Peoria, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peoria apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

