/
/
/
fletcher heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:58 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Fletcher Heights, Peoria, AZ
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
19 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8242 W Melinda Ln
8242 West Melinda Lane, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2465 sqft
SOLAR****Beautifully maintained 2,465 square foot home in the desirable Fletcher Heights neighborhood. Within minutes of Peoria School District's Frontier Elementary and Sunrise Mountain High School. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8599 W Monona Ln
8599 West Monona Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story available for rent - Property Id: 299260 A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home located in a desirable area of Peoria AZ (Fletcher Heights) with great schools, new flooring, new exterior and interior paint
Results within 1 mile of Fletcher Heights
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1002 sqft
Sorry but I think this link redirects to a list of apartments - I'm not sure where to find the requested apartment they are looking for.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
35 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,137
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1058 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,212
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,222
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
$
2 Units Available
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-69 and the airport. Each apartment includes washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. The community includes a pool, fitness center and a hot tub. Short drive to Lansing.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
18882 N 88th Dr
18882 North 88th Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2047 sqft
Long term vacation Rental 3 bedroom 2 bath on golf course - Beautiful vacation rental, fully furnished home in luxury Neighborhood Spacious 3bed/2bath + den. This Home is on golf course overlooking 8th Fairway of the Vistas golf course.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9122 W TARO Lane
9122 West Taro Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1273 sqft
Fully Furnished. Great Open and Light Floor Plan with split master bedroom.Attractive neutral decor and a fully equipped kitchen.Westbrook Village has two golf courses and two rec centers.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
19027 N 83rd Ln
19027 North 83rd Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1448 sqft
Beautiful furnished rental in Westbrook Village. 2 bedroom 2 bath. 3 month minimum. $1875 summer months. $2500 winter months . not available ***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9129 W Kerry Ln
9129 West Kerry Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1708 sqft
**FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING** **ALL NEW CABINETS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS / LAUNDRY ROOM** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS THROUGHOUT** **BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8731 W MCRAE Way
8731 West Mcrae Way, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1574 sqft
Fully furnished seasonal rental in Westbrook Village - , 2 rec centers, 2 golf courses, close to restaurants and shopping. .
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7806 W SALTER Drive
7806 West Salter Drive, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2420 sqft
This is a great home in an amazing neighborhood in an excellent school district. 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Very nice finishes in an open flowing floor plan. Home sits on a large corner lot.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
19929 N 77th Avenue
19929 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19929 N 77th Avenue in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive
7401 West Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1103 sqft
This is a beautiful vacation rental that is located in a very quiet, well kept gated complex. Easy access to the 101 loop, near Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Stadium, golf and all the wonderful amenities and restaurants of Arrowhead Ranch. $1500.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8338 W MORROW Drive
8338 West Morrow Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1574 sqft
Well appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Westbrook Village. This resort style age restricted community offers endless amenities for your active adult lifestyle. Excellent location close to loop 101.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8151 W CAMINO DE ORO --
8151 West Camino De Oro, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3329 sqft
Welcome to your new abode.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7716 W JULIE Drive
7716 West Julie Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1998 sqft
Come home to your own resort every day! WATERFRONT lot in Arrowhead Ranch with beautiful views from your patio, kitchen, den, and the master balcony! Complete with 6'' wood plank flooring, new granite countertops, stainless steel sink & faucet,
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7704 W ORAIBI Drive
7704 West Oraibi Drive, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
Welcome home. Back yard with 3 fruit trees, Lemon, Orange and Grapefruit! One bedroom downstairs and 3 up. Half bath downstairs. Cozy family room with Fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Fletcher Heights
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,258
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1426 sqft
Modern complex with pool and 24-hour gym that accepts credit cards and e-payments. Close to I-17 and the Arrowhead Towne Center. The Wet 'n' Wild water park is mere minutes away.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZEl Mirage, AZ