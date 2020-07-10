116 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$915
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
21 Units Available
Fletcher Heights
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,193
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
$
112 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020! This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
$
2 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Description
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
Fletcher Heights
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1320 sqft
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,113
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1371 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1257 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hit it out of the park with luxury and style. Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, AZ offers a sleek style and modern accents that intertwine with state-of-the-art amenities, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- to three-bedroom units minutes from downtown Peoria. Convenient to AZ-60 for direct access to Phoenix. Central air, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Community offers fitness center, pool, BBQs. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1314 sqft
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated November 7 at 05:25pm
Contact for Availability
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
813 sqft
Napa Place Apartments is located in the ideal location! Napa Place is located in between Arrow head mall and West Gate making it easy to access either of the shopping Plazas very easily.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10776 W Swayback Pass
10776 West Swayback Pass, Peoria, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3958 sqft
10776 W Swayback Pass Available 08/01/20 Large 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in Peoria - Large Gorgeous two story home includes; five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room, a formal dining room, a large family room, a gourmet kitchen

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Blackstone at Vistancia
12081 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive
12081 West Desert Mirage Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1817 sqft
AVAILABLE.

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westgreen Estates
8815 W Carol Ave
8815 West Carol Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1541 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very well maintained 4 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus rooms. Very open and spacious with tons of storage. Move in ready! Gorgeous stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and so much more.

1 of 24

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10748 W Bronco Trl
10748 W Bronco Trl, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2228 sqft
BRAND NEW, NEVER BEEN LIVED IN!!See to believe this stunning Winchester plan, located in the Happy Valley/Lake Pleasant Pkwy corridor. Convenient to shopping and restaurants minutes away.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westbrook Village
19610 N. 97th Lane
19610 North 97th Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1291 sqft
WESTBROOK VILLAGE - Sophisticated 55+ Adult Living - Newly remodeled townhome in the beautiful community of Westbrook Village, directly across the street from the community pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Ridge
7236 W Pershing Ave
7236 West Pershing Avenue, Peoria, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
3346 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to FULLY DISCLOSE, this property is in a homeowner association that has been causing problems with this home and its owners and has been known to drive by taking photos.

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westbrook Village
19027 N 83rd Ln
19027 North 83rd Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1448 sqft
Beautiful furnished rental in Westbrook Village. 2 bedroom 2 bath. 3 month minimum. $1875 summer months. $2500 winter months . not available ***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS.

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westbrook Village
9129 W Kerry Ln
9129 West Kerry Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1708 sqft
**FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING** **ALL NEW CABINETS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS / LAUNDRY ROOM** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS THROUGHOUT** **BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL

July 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents declined significantly over the past month

Peoria rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $1,175 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,465 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Peoria

    As rents have increased moderately in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Peoria is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,465 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Peoria's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Peoria is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

