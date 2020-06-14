Apartment List
/
AZ
/
peoria
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ with garage

Peoria apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
$
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
20 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,118
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1257 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
Fletcher Heights
19 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
10 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fletcher Heights
20 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,076
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1320 sqft
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hit it out of the park with luxury and style. Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, AZ offers a sleek style and modern accents that intertwine with state-of-the-art amenities, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
6 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- to three-bedroom units minutes from downtown Peoria. Convenient to AZ-60 for direct access to Phoenix. Central air, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Community offers fitness center, pool, BBQs. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12439 W Morning Vista Lane
12439 West Moring Vista Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Very updated former Maracay model home in highly desired gated Tapestry, close to the Mountain Vista Club in Vistancia Village. Stunning, comfortable open floor plan. Attractive engineered wood flooring & travertine tile in bathrms & laundry rm.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28435 N 127TH Lane
28435 North 127th Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1925 sqft
LEASED from 10/1/2020 - 4/30/2021.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28415 N 130th Drive
28415 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2193 sqft
RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
27937 N 130TH Avenue
27937 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1635 sqft
AVAILABLE June - September 2020. Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1,635 SF. Open floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13142 W LONE TREE Trail
13142 West Lone Tree Trail, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2439 sqft
Great lease to own opportunity in Mita section of Vistancia Trilogy. This highly upgraded 2 bedroom plus den home is being offered for lease through the end of 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Alta Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
10514 W LOUISE Drive
10514 West Louise Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1231 sqft
This great home is close to all the newest shopping areas in north Peoria and convenient to the 303 and 101 freeways. Fresh carpet and nuetral paint and and 20'' Travertine Tile are just part of the upgrades in this home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
9450 W ALBERT Lane
9450 West Albert Lane, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1730 sqft
Excellent single level home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage in coveted Dove Valley Ranch community. Spacious floor plan with crown molding, custom paint and ceramic tile in entry, kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 125

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rock Springs
1 Unit Available
27265 N 82ND Avenue
27265 North 82nd Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2296 sqft
One of the Best Lots in the subdivision if not Peoria. See Aerial Image. Fronts the Mtn. Sides the Sonoran Desert. Only 4 homes on this street, no homes across the street. In a long cul de sac street, last house on the right on 82nd Ave in Peoria.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
13032 W PLUM Road
13032 West Plum Road, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1874 sqft
This Libertas Model is one of the most popular floor plans in Trilogy at Vistancia. The property sits on a North South lot and features a water fountain and BBQ Fireplace in the backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8959 W ALDA Way
8959 West Alda Way, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1640 sqft
Great single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen features pantry, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Great room has vaulted ceilings! Enjoy your large back yard with covered patio! Community features greenbelt and park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rock Springs
1 Unit Available
7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive
7795 West Rock Springs Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2471 sqft
Home Available 8/1/20-11/31/20 . Call Owner for any questions Kyle 480-793-3789. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an open loft, office and workout room. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.
City Guide for Peoria, AZ

"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train/And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day/Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky/And music meant more than fortune or fame." (-- Waylon Jennings, "Hey Willie")

What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Peoria, AZ

Peoria apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeoria 3 BedroomsPeoria Accessible ApartmentsPeoria Apartments under $1,000Peoria Apartments under $1,100Peoria Apartments under $900
Peoria Apartments with BalconyPeoria Apartments with GaragePeoria Apartments with GymPeoria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeoria Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPeoria Apartments with ParkingPeoria Apartments with Pool
Peoria Apartments with Washer-DryerPeoria Cheap PlacesPeoria Dog Friendly ApartmentsPeoria Furnished ApartmentsPeoria Luxury PlacesPeoria Pet Friendly PlacesPeoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College