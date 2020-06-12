167 Furnished Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sweetwater Ridge
1 Unit Available
7236 W Pershing Ave
7236 West Pershing Avenue, Peoria, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
3346 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to FULLY DISCLOSE, this property is in a homeowner association that has been causing problems with this home and its owners and has been known to drive by taking photos.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
29939 N 134th Dr
29939 North 134th Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2260 sqft
Furnished Rental - Trilogy 55+ - Step inside to find a clean & pristine home! Staggered floor tile throughout no carpet! Extremely desirable GOURMET KITCHEN features.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
19027 N 83rd Ln
19027 North 83rd Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1448 sqft
Beautiful furnished rental in Westbrook Village. 2 bedroom 2 bath. 3 month minimum. $1875 summer months. $2500 winter months . not available ***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
31122 N 132nd Ln
31122 North 132nd Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1834 sqft
This is a luxury living at its finest! This home is semi-secluded with no rear neighbors; it has a two car garage; extended basic cable TV; Wi-Fi Internet access; all of the utensils and linens you desire; simply bring your toothbrush.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
20487 N 94TH Avenue
20487 North 94th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1622 sqft
Home has recently been completely remodeled. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bath Peoria home in Dove Valley Ranch. Quartz counter tops, 2 Smart TV's, one in great room and one in the master bedroom.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9151 W GREENWAY Road
9151 West Greenway Road, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
978 sqft
Newly renovated unit. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, for 4 guests. Fully furnished rental for adults in gated community with pool. New wood look porcelain tile 2019 in living areas, kitchen and baths. New custom paint, new faucets, new hardware.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
27937 N 130TH Avenue
27937 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1635 sqft
AVAILABLE June - September 2020. Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1,635 SF. Open floor plan.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
8731 W MCRAE Way
8731 West Mcrae Way, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1574 sqft
Fully furnished seasonal rental in Westbrook Village - , 2 rec centers, 2 golf courses, close to restaurants and shopping. .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rock Springs
1 Unit Available
7795 W ROCK SPRINGS Drive
7795 West Rock Springs Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2471 sqft
Home Available 8/1/20-11/31/20 . Call Owner for any questions Kyle 480-793-3789. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an open loft, office and workout room. Beautiful two-story home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westwing Mountain
1 Unit Available
9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive
9042 West Pinnacle Vista Drive, Peoria, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3030 sqft
Fully furnished vacation rental ~ No long term leasing ~Walking through the front door you encounter soaring ceilings, massive formal living space and a grand staircase.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10295 W VIA DEL SOL Road
10295 West via Del Sol, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1262 sqft
Furnished unit. Enjoy this furnished home with Pottery Barn furniture and touches. Upstairs laundry, King bed in master and Queen bed in second bedroom. Community spa/pool. Children's play area across the street.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26086 N 108TH Avenue
26086 North 108th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2569 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED, & MOVE-IN READY FOR LONG TERM OR SHORT-TERM STAY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
9122 W TARO Lane
9122 West Taro Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1273 sqft
Fully Furnished. Great Open and Light Floor Plan with split master bedroom.Attractive neutral decor and a fully equipped kitchen.Westbrook Village has two golf courses and two rec centers.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westwing Mountain
1 Unit Available
9120 W Plum Road
9120 West Plum Road, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Fully Furnished Property available ONLY during the off-peak months: April 10th - November 30th. Beautiful, highly upgraded, corner lot Westwing home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ventana Lakes
1 Unit Available
10400 W BURNETT Road
10400 West Burnett Road, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1001 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Home in Ventana Lakes! All linens and kitchenware included. Kitchen has granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Bedrooms are spacious and master includes Brand New Mattress.HOA takes care of all front/back yard maintenance.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28071 N 123RD Lane
28071 North 123rd Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2153 sqft
This is an exquisitely fully furnished home for rent in Trilogy at Vistancia's ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28207 N 123RD Lane
28207 North 123rd Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1635 sqft
This fully furnished home rents for $1550 May thru October and tenant pays all utilities. It rents for $2500 Nov thru Dec, and for $2800/month Jan-April and landlord pays all utilities w/ a $160 cap on the combined gas & elec per month.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12826 W MAYA Way
12826 West Maya Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1635 sqft
Trilogy at Vistancia, a premier ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY has resort-style amenities set within mountain and desert views. You will fall in love with this newly fully furnished Flora model.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
27949 N 130TH Avenue
27949 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1674 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Nicely furnished Montis model in an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Wonderful extended patio and front courtyard offers privacy and close to the Kiva Club. 2 bedrooms/2 baths/den.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Blackstone at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12081 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive
12081 West Desert Mirage Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1817 sqft
AVAIL APRIL 16TH 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cibola Vista
1 Unit Available
16329 W SERENITY Lane
16329 W Serenity Ln, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3148 sqft
Available Fully Furnished Revel in the tranquility of this 4 Bed/4.5 Bath open and spacious floor plan of the Gated Quitero Golf Course Community.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westbrook Village
1 Unit Available
8338 W MORROW Drive
8338 West Morrow Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1574 sqft
Well appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Westbrook Village. This resort style age restricted community offers endless amenities for your active adult lifestyle. Excellent location close to loop 101.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9023 W Lisbon Lane
9023 West Lisbon Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2176 sqft
Available 6/1/2020. Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. 3 bedroom+office on large LAKEFRONT lot steps away from the community pool/spa! This home includes lots of comfortable seating, formal dining for 6, eat-in kitchen for 4+ breakfast bar.

June 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents declined significantly over the past month

Peoria rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $1,181 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,471 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Peoria

    As rents have increased moderately in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Peoria is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,471 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Peoria.
    • While Peoria's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Peoria is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

