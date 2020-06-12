Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM

108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1062 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1257 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Fletcher Heights
21 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1320 sqft
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1411 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fletcher Heights
1 Unit Available
8599 W Monona Ln
8599 West Monona Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story available for rent - Property Id: 299260 A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home located in a desirable area of Peoria AZ (Fletcher Heights) with great schools, new flooring, new exterior and interior paint

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Suntown
1 Unit Available
7100 W Cheryl Drive
7100 West Cheryl Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1332 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8002 W Charter Oak Road
8002 West Charter Oak Road, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28962 N 124th Glen
28962 North 124th Glen, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1600 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12574 W Mazatzal Drive
12574 West Mazatal Drive, Peoria, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12532 W Hummingbird Terrace
12532 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1596 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12580 W Via Dona Road
12580 West via Dona Road, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1562 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westgreen Estates
1 Unit Available
8832 W. Golden Lane
8832 West Golden Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1171 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - *** AVAILABLE 06/11 *** This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1171 square feet and is located at Westgeen in Peoria.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sweetwater Ridge
1 Unit Available
7236 W Pershing Ave
7236 West Pershing Avenue, Peoria, AZ
PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to FULLY DISCLOSE, this property is in a homeowner association that has been causing problems with this home and its owners and has been known to drive by taking photos.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9019 W. Tony Court
9019 West Tony Court, Peoria, AZ
9019 W. Tony Court Available 06/13/20 ***4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - *** AVAILABLE 06/30 *** This is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and has 1617 square feet at Hunter Ridge in Peoria.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15804 N. 74th Ave.
15804 North 74th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1787 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY!!! - WOOD LAMINATE DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS, EAT IN KITCHEN HAS ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FAMILY ROOM, 1/2 BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM DOWNSTAIRS, LOFT AND ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12539 W Hummingbird Te
12539 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ
$500 off 1st full mo of rent! Tour models daily text the word MAPS to 20300 for directions.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12828 N. 85th Ave.
12828 North 85th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1695 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Peoria home with No HOA and 3-car garage! Spacious single level floor-plan with tons of space! Vaulted ceilings, great kitchen with island, big bay window/breakfast nook and oak cabinets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
31122 N 132nd Ln
31122 North 132nd Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1834 sqft
This is a luxury living at its finest! This home is semi-secluded with no rear neighbors; it has a two car garage; extended basic cable TV; Wi-Fi Internet access; all of the utensils and linens you desire; simply bring your toothbrush.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fletcher Heights
1 Unit Available
8242 W Melinda Ln
8242 West Melinda Lane, Peoria, AZ
SOLAR****Beautifully maintained 2,465 square foot home in the desirable Fletcher Heights neighborhood. Within minutes of Peoria School District's Frontier Elementary and Sunrise Mountain High School. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
25172 N. 106th Dr.
25172 North 106th Drive, Peoria, AZ
Incredible Newer Peoria home has 4 large bedrooms and an office/den. Open split floor-plan features a spacious great room opening to beautiful kitchen with grey granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range & pantry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8425 W ALICE Avenue
8425 West Alice Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1440 sqft
All appliances as per pictures, however, if fridge is present, landlord will keep in property but not perform any repairs if broken. 24 month lease. deposit is same amount is rent. 1495.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
15932 N 76TH Lane
15932 North 76th Lane, Peoria, AZ
Beautiful 2,200 square foot home with four bedrooms and 2 full baths walking distance to Peoria Sports Complex & Arrowhead Mall (0.7 miles). 10 minutes from Westgate and the home of the Coyotes and Cardinals.

June 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents declined significantly over the past month

Peoria rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $1,181 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,471 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Peoria

    As rents have increased moderately in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Peoria is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,471 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Peoria.
    • While Peoria's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Peoria is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

