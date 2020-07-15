Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:35 PM

81 Cheap Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$870
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Peoria
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with ceiling fans and a private patio/balcony. Community includes a laundry facility and pool. Pet-friendly. Close to Glendale Community College and Saguaro Ranch Park. Near bus stops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
61 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$735
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
756 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
702 sqft
Acacia Pointe offers modern, pet-friendly units. Each apartment features air conditioning, bathtubs, new carpet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The courtyard also features a pool and playground.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
7040 NW Grand Ave - 8
7040 Grand Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
460 sqft
One bedroom one bath in single level 9 unit Multi-Family Complex With Private Yard. Utilities included 9 Unit Multi-Family Complex
Results within 5 miles of Peoria
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$844
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$644
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
804 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with open kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, large closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool and hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, shopping, dining, I-17.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$830
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
936 sqft
Glenrosa Park is one of Phoenix’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated on Maryvale Parkway, Glenrosa Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$765
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$841
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Sunset Terrace Apartments in Glendale, AZ!\n\nNestled in the heart of Glendale, Sunset Terrace Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$793
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
840 sqft
Apartment community features recently renovated units with walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Relaxing amenities on-site, including basketball court, pool table and fire pit. Situated near I-17, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill and Sunset Park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
10 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just off Thunderbird Plaza. Apartments are newly renovated with laundry and patio or balcony. Community features garage, BBQ grills, clubhouse, pool and parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$849
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
955 sqft
Apartments feature updated interiors with wood-like flooring, walk-in closets, and full-sized kitchen appliances. The pet-friendly complex also has a sparkling pool and fun playground for guests. In West Phoenix near Metro Center Mall and I-17.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
720 sqft
Prime location close to transportation, schools, restaurants and shopping. Community has a pool area, outdoor BBQs, washer/dryer and oversized patios. Rooms have storage and climate controls.
Last updated June 11 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$849
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a pet-friendly community that has a resort-style pool, barbecue grills, and a pool. Renovated units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and gourmet kitchens. Just off of I-17 and Greenway Road, near Arrowhead Mall.
Last updated September 9 at 05:34 PM
3 Units Available
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
800 sqft
Near the University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium and Arrowhead Shopping Mall. Large interiors with walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, grill area, and green space.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$815
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under new Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Join Our Community! Arches offer a superior apartment lifestyle in the heart of Glendale.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
835 sqft
Gated community with covered parking near Thunderbird School of Management, ASU West Campus and Loop 101 freeway. One- to two-bedroom apartments feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and private balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
839 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a pool, spa, and video library. French balcony doors, fireplaces, and spacious closets are available. It's also right down the road from the Target Shopping Center and other retailers.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Galleria North
10854 N 60th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$905
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
858 sqft
Galleria North Apartments is located at 10854 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Glendale
5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103
5233 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$899
954 sqft
Two bedroom apartment at 51st Avenue and Glendale! Ready for Move In 09/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home is a bottom floor unit. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen.

July 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents declined significantly over the past month

Peoria rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $1,175 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,465 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Peoria

    As rents have increased moderately in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Peoria is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,465 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Peoria's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Peoria is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

