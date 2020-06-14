Apartment List
153 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Peoria renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1257 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hit it out of the park with luxury and style. Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, AZ offers a sleek style and modern accents that intertwine with state-of-the-art amenities, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12439 W Morning Vista Lane
12439 West Moring Vista Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Very updated former Maracay model home in highly desired gated Tapestry, close to the Mountain Vista Club in Vistancia Village. Stunning, comfortable open floor plan. Attractive engineered wood flooring & travertine tile in bathrms & laundry rm.

1 of 125

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rock Springs
1 Unit Available
27265 N 82ND Avenue
27265 North 82nd Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2296 sqft
One of the Best Lots in the subdivision if not Peoria. See Aerial Image. Fronts the Mtn. Sides the Sonoran Desert. Only 4 homes on this street, no homes across the street. In a long cul de sac street, last house on the right on 82nd Ave in Peoria.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
13067 W MINE Trail
13067 West Mine Trail, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1656 sqft
A GREAT RESORT VACATION HOME WITH TONS OF UPGRADES AND AMMENITIES! TRILOGY IS A 55+ GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOLS, TENNIS & SPA.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12975 W YELLOW BIRD Lane
12975 Yellow Bird Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1380 sqft
AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY YOU MUST BE 55. UTILITIES INCLUDED!! This 2 bed 2 bath is the perfect home away from home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26086 N 108TH Avenue
26086 North 108th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2569 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED, & MOVE-IN READY FOR LONG TERM OR SHORT-TERM STAY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sweetwater Ridge
1 Unit Available
7236 W Pershing Ave
7236 West Pershing Avenue, Peoria, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
3346 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to FULLY DISCLOSE, this property is in a homeowner association that has been causing problems with this home and its owners and has been known to drive by taking photos.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15804 N. 74th Ave.
15804 North 74th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1787 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY!!! - WOOD LAMINATE DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS, EAT IN KITCHEN HAS ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FAMILY ROOM, 1/2 BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM DOWNSTAIRS, LOFT AND ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS.
Results within 1 mile of Peoria
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$1,360
852 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Arrowhead Ranch
13 Units Available
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Sorry but I think this link redirects to a list of apartments - I'm not sure where to find the requested apartment they are looking for.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,057
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1058 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7539 W SEQUOIA Drive
7539 West Sequoia Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1758 sqft
Beautiful home nestled on the 2nd Fairway of Arrowhead Country Club. 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring through out the house.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
19905 N 77TH Avenue
19905 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
2100 sqft
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10426 W CAMDEN Avenue
10426 West Camden Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Pride of ownership boasts in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10251 W IRONWOOD Drive
10251 West Ironwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED VACATION RENTAL ON THE COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. DOUBLE FAIRWAY AT THE END TUCKED AWAY FROM WAYWARD BALLS. SLEEPS 4+.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arrowhead Ranch
1 Unit Available
7034 W IRMA Lane
7034 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2114 sqft
Fabulous executive home~fully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 3 car garage house for rent in highly sought after Sierra Verde community in Arrowhead, Glendale. Walk to open lakes, greenbelts, parks, playgrounds, ramadas etc.
City Guide for Peoria, AZ

"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train/And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day/Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky/And music meant more than fortune or fame." (-- Waylon Jennings, "Hey Willie")

What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Peoria, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Peoria renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

