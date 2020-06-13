157 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ with balcony
"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train/And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day/Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky/And music meant more than fortune or fame." (-- Waylon Jennings, "Hey Willie")
What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Peoria renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.