Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Fletcher Heights
19 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
8 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fletcher Heights
21 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,076
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1320 sqft
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1257 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- to three-bedroom units minutes from downtown Peoria. Convenient to AZ-60 for direct access to Phoenix. Central air, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Community offers fitness center, pool, BBQs. Garage parking available.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Town Peoria
1 Unit Available
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with modern features. On-site clubhouse, grill area and two pools. Each apartment features updated appliances, walk-in closets, private patios and vinyl wood-style flooring.
1 of 9

Last updated November 7 at 05:25pm
Contact for Availability
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
813 sqft
Napa Place Apartments is located in the ideal location! Napa Place is located in between Arrow head mall and West Gate making it easy to access either of the shopping Plazas very easily.
1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
20487 N 94TH Avenue
20487 North 94th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1622 sqft
Home has recently been completely remodeled. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom plus a den, 2 bath Peoria home in Dove Valley Ranch. Quartz counter tops, 2 Smart TV's, one in great room and one in the master bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
15932 N 76TH Lane
15932 North 76th Lane, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2173 sqft
Beautiful 2,200 square foot home with four bedrooms and 2 full baths walking distance to Peoria Sports Complex & Arrowhead Mall (0.7 miles). 10 minutes from Westgate and the home of the Coyotes and Cardinals.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8425 W ALICE Avenue
8425 West Alice Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1440 sqft
All appliances as per pictures, however, if fridge is present, landlord will keep in property but not perform any repairs if broken. 24 month lease. deposit is same amount is rent. 1495.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9151 W GREENWAY Road
9151 West Greenway Road, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
978 sqft
Newly renovated unit. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, for 4 guests. Fully furnished rental for adults in gated community with pool. New wood look porcelain tile 2019 in living areas, kitchen and baths. New custom paint, new faucets, new hardware.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28415 N 130th Drive
28415 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2193 sqft
RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28435 N 127TH Lane
28435 North 127th Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1925 sqft
LEASED from 10/1/2020 - 4/30/2021.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
12439 W Morning Vista Lane
12439 West Moring Vista Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1537 sqft
Very updated former Maracay model home in highly desired gated Tapestry, close to the Mountain Vista Club in Vistancia Village. Stunning, comfortable open floor plan. Attractive engineered wood flooring & travertine tile in bathrms & laundry rm.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
27937 N 130TH Avenue
27937 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1635 sqft
AVAILABLE June - September 2020. Popular-sized furnished rental home, 1,635 SF. Open floor plan.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10325 W SANDS Drive
10325 West Sands Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1475 sqft
Welcome home! 3 bedrooms with 3 FULL bathrooms located in Casa Del Ray. This 2 story home situated on the corner for privacy has a low maintenance secluded courtyard patio next to the pool.
City Guide for Peoria, AZ

"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train/And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day/Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky/And music meant more than fortune or fame." (-- Waylon Jennings, "Hey Willie")

What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Peoria, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Peoria renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

