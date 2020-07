Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill clubhouse game room guest parking key fob access online portal pool table

Welcome to Enclave at Arrowhead, an upscale apartment community in the Arrowhead neighborhood of Peoria, AZ. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style and comfort to fit every lifestyle. Our one, two or three bedroom apartments and ideal location have all been carefully designed to let you experience the best in world class living. Come up to an unexpected level of luxury with the absolute best amenities such as our resort-style pool and spa, fully equipped fitness center and business center. Our friendly, professional staff is available to assist with your needs and ensure your apartment home is second to none in Arrowhead! The best shopping, dining and entertainment are all within your reach at the Enclave at Arrowhead. Located on West Paradise Drive, close to Murphy Park, The Peoria Sports Complex, Arizona Broadway Theater, and North Valley Power Center. Schedule a tour today to see why Enclave will be your premiere destination for luxury apartment living in Arrowhead!