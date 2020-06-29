All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like Visions Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
Visions Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

Visions Apartment Homes

13720 N 88th Ln · (623) 552-5429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ 85381

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2051 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 1092 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 1062 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2083 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 3143 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 3134 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 801 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2039 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Visions Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
Basking in nearly year-round sun, Visions Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down in Arizona. Our community is conveniently situated near a commercial district with plenty of employment opportunities and top schools. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just a short drive away from apartments for rent in Peoria. Get to know what makes Visions spectacular!

Whether you’re looking for a studio apartment for yourself, a three-bedroom flat for your family, or something in between, Visions has the right apartment for you. Your inner chef will love our modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, dishwashers and microwaves. A washer and dryer in your own home make laundry a snap, and oversized closets provide plenty of storage space. Enjoy hardwood flooring and track lighting in each home, which adds a touch of class, as well as covered parking.

If you’d like to live in a resort, our community is the perfect choice. Relax poolside under our o

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300, $400
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: 16" from hind down, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Car port, detached garages $50 per month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Visions Apartment Homes have any available units?
Visions Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Visions Apartment Homes have?
Some of Visions Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Visions Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Visions Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Visions Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Visions Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Visions Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Visions Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Visions Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Visions Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Visions Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Visions Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Visions Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Visions Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Visions Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Visions Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Visions Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity