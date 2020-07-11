Apartment List
199 Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ with pool

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12570 W Hummingbird Terrace
12570 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1562 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12584 W Lindbergh Drive
12584 West Lindbergh Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1596 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15747 N 79th Ln
15747 North 79th Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
**ALL NEW FLOORING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES** Beautiful patio home in a gated community with 2 swimming pools and a spa. 3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Bathrooms + 2-Car Garage + upstairs loft.

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12856 West Palo Brea Lane
12856 Palo Brea Lane, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1780 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY home in the sought after subdivision of Vistancia, across the street from Vistancia Elementary! Custom neutral paint, 20'' tile with a large, open Kitchen boasting Cherry cabinets, and an ISLAND with GRANITE counter tops.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15716 N 79TH Lane
15716 North 79th Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1602 sqft
Fabulous, newly remodeled townhouse minutes drive from the P83 District of Peoria! Great gated community with community pool access 20 yards out of back gate & miles of trail along the wash.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8800 N 107TH Avenue
8800 North 107th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
*VACATION RENTAL* Well-appointed 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished rental steps from spa/heated pool. Amazing access to West Valley sports venues - football, hockey, baseball. 1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 1 futon.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
10295 W VIA DEL SOL Road
10295 West via Del Sol, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1262 sqft
Furnished unit. Enjoy this furnished home with Pottery Barn furniture and touches. Upstairs laundry, King bed in master and Queen bed in second bedroom. Community spa/pool. Children's play area across the street.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
26086 N 108TH Avenue
26086 North 108th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2569 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED, & MOVE-IN READY FOR LONG TERM OR SHORT-TERM STAY.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
12376 W ROBERTA Lane
12376 West Roberta Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1813 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE GREENBELT LOCATION! Rented 5/1/20-11/30/2020. Rented Jan-March 2021. Park like setting with grass and trees. Wonderful privacy and a short walk to Kiva Club. Fresh two tone paint t/o including exterior. Designer tile at the entry.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
12731 W JASMINE Trail
12731 West Jasmine Trail, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
2153 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS IN AN ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Civitas model with pool and spa. If you like to enjoy the Arizona outdoors, this is the house for you. The open floor plan makes this one of the most popular models at Trilogy.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
27949 N 130TH Avenue
27949 North 130th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1674 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Nicely furnished Montis model in an ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. Wonderful extended patio and front courtyard offers privacy and close to the Kiva Club. 2 bedrooms/2 baths/den.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westbrook Village
19610 N. 97th Lane
19610 North 97th Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1291 sqft
WESTBROOK VILLAGE - Sophisticated 55+ Adult Living - Newly remodeled townhome in the beautiful community of Westbrook Village, directly across the street from the community pool.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8931 W Cinnabar Avenue
8931 West Cinnabar Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1346 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
28962 N 124th Glen
28962 North 124th Glen, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1600 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,600 square feet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12580 W Via Dona Road
12580 West via Dona Road, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1562 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Ridge
7236 W Pershing Ave
7236 West Pershing Avenue, Peoria, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
3346 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: In an effort to FULLY DISCLOSE, this property is in a homeowner association that has been causing problems with this home and its owners and has been known to drive by taking photos.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12539 W Hummingbird Te
12539 West Hummingbird Terrace, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1 sqft
$500 off 1st full mo of rent! Tour models daily text the word MAPS to 20300 for directions.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
28435 N 127TH Lane
28435 North 127th Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1925 sqft
LEASED from 10/1/2020 - 4/30/2021.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
13067 W MINE Trail
13067 West Mine Trail, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1656 sqft
A GREAT RESORT VACATION HOME WITH TONS OF UPGRADES AND AMMENITIES! TRILOGY IS A 55+ GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOLS, TENNIS & SPA.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Trilogy at Vistancia
28071 N 123RD Lane
28071 North 123rd Lane, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2153 sqft
This is an exquisitely fully furnished home for rent in Trilogy at Vistancia's ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village at Vistancia
12574 W Mazatzal Drive
12574 West Mazatal Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1542 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,542 square feet.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
9151 W GREENWAY Road
9151 West Greenway Road, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
978 sqft
Now available Jan- May 2021. Newly renovated unit. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, for 4 guests. Fully furnished rental for adults in gated community with pool. New wood look porcelain tile 2019 in living areas, kitchen and baths.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15932 N 76TH Lane
15932 North 76th Lane, Peoria, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2173 sqft
Beautiful 2,200 square foot home with four bedrooms and 2 full baths walking distance to Peoria Sports Complex & Arrowhead Mall (0.7 miles). 10 minutes from Westgate and the home of the Coyotes and Cardinals.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Terramar
6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive
6752 West Crabapple Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1694 sqft
Experience the Sonoran Desert like never before at this beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental in North Peoria.

July 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Peoria rents declined significantly over the past month

Peoria rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $1,175 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,465 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Peoria

    As rents have increased moderately in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Peoria is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,465 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Peoria's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Peoria is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

