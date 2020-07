Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! Live in easy elegance at Waterford at Peoria. Our stunning community features large, beautifully designed one, two, and three bedroom floor plans close to work, school, and world-class outdoor adventure. Our location puts you close to neighborhood fun at P83 Entertainment District, golf at Palmbrook Country Club, and no shortage of spring training games to watch at the Peoria Sports Complex.Come home to the serenity of gorgeous landscaping and resort-style amenities, including a welcoming clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Your retreat at Waterford at Peoria in Peoria, AZ, awaits.