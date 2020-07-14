Amenities
Napa Place Apartments is located in the ideal location! Napa Place is located in between Arrow head mall and West Gate making it easy to access either of the shopping Plazas very easily. We are also located around the corner from the loop 101 and Grand Avenue, making it quick and easy to get around. At Napa Place, we offer all two bedrooms to baths for reasonable pricing! Come visit us today!\n\nFully Gated Community, Covered Parking Available, wi-fi room, a 24 hour Fitness Center, a sparkling pool, Large Central Courtyard, including a playground. We are also a pet friendly, all while in a Private Quiet Setting.