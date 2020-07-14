Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar guest parking internet access online portal package receiving playground

Napa Place Apartments is located in the ideal location! Napa Place is located in between Arrow head mall and West Gate making it easy to access either of the shopping Plazas very easily. We are also located around the corner from the loop 101 and Grand Avenue, making it quick and easy to get around. At Napa Place, we offer all two bedrooms to baths for reasonable pricing! Come visit us today!



Fully Gated Community, Covered Parking Available, wi-fi room, a 24 hour Fitness Center, a sparkling pool, Large Central Courtyard, including a playground. We are also a pet friendly, all while in a Private Quiet Setting.