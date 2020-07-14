All apartments in Peoria
Napa Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Napa Place

11600 N 75th Ave · (320) 403-9263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11600 N 75th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

2x2

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

2x2

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 814 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Napa Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Napa Place Apartments is located in the ideal location! Napa Place is located in between Arrow head mall and West Gate making it easy to access either of the shopping Plazas very easily. We are also located around the corner from the loop 101 and Grand Avenue, making it quick and easy to get around. At Napa Place, we offer all two bedrooms to baths for reasonable pricing! Come visit us today!\n\nFully Gated Community, Covered Parking Available, wi-fi room, a 24 hour Fitness Center, a sparkling pool, Large Central Courtyard, including a playground. We are also a pet friendly, all while in a Private Quiet Setting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $150 refundable and $150 non refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Not mandatory but encouraged to have renter's insurance The Merlot: $50 w/d + $45 water + $17.91 tax (upstairs) The Chianti: $50 w/d + $45 water + $18.36 tax (downstairs)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: yes
Parking Details: each unit is assigned one covered parking.
Storage Details: no starage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Napa Place have any available units?
Napa Place offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,025. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Napa Place have?
Some of Napa Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Napa Place currently offering any rent specials?
Napa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Napa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Napa Place is pet friendly.
Does Napa Place offer parking?
Yes, Napa Place offers parking.
Does Napa Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Napa Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Napa Place have a pool?
Yes, Napa Place has a pool.
Does Napa Place have accessible units?
No, Napa Place does not have accessible units.
Does Napa Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Napa Place has units with dishwashers.

