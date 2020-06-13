159 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ
"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train/And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day/Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky/And music meant more than fortune or fame." (-- Waylon Jennings, "Hey Willie")
What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria. See more
Finding an apartment in Peoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.