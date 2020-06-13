Apartment List
/
AZ
/
peoria
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

159 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Peoria, AZ

Finding an apartment in Peoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,010
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1268 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,118
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1257 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Fletcher Heights
19 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
7 Units Available
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bungalow homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units have enclosed backyard and front porches. Community is located close to nightlife, shopping, dining and Pioneer Community Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Fletcher Heights
20 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,076
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1320 sqft
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hit it out of the park with luxury and style. Stadium Vue Townhomes in Peoria, AZ offers a sleek style and modern accents that intertwine with state-of-the-art amenities, giving you the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Newly revamped one, two, and three bedroom apartments close to Loop 101. Modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, a hot-tub, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- to three-bedroom units minutes from downtown Peoria. Convenient to AZ-60 for direct access to Phoenix. Central air, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Community offers fitness center, pool, BBQs. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Old Town Peoria
1 Unit Available
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with modern features. On-site clubhouse, grill area and two pools. Each apartment features updated appliances, walk-in closets, private patios and vinyl wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated November 7 at 05:25pm
Contact for Availability
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
813 sqft
Napa Place Apartments is located in the ideal location! Napa Place is located in between Arrow head mall and West Gate making it easy to access either of the shopping Plazas very easily.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated September 27 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,144
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1170 sqft
The studio to three-bedroom units feature modern kitchens, wood floors, and plenty of storage space. Amenities on hand include a valet service, a pool, a dog park, and e-payments. Easy access to the 101 Freeway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15804 N. 74th Ave.
15804 North 74th Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1787 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY!!! - WOOD LAMINATE DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS, EAT IN KITCHEN HAS ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FAMILY ROOM, 1/2 BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM DOWNSTAIRS, LOFT AND ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Village at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
31122 N 132nd Ln
31122 North 132nd Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1834 sqft
This is a luxury living at its finest! This home is semi-secluded with no rear neighbors; it has a two car garage; extended basic cable TV; Wi-Fi Internet access; all of the utensils and linens you desire; simply bring your toothbrush.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8425 W ALICE Avenue
8425 West Alice Avenue, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1440 sqft
All appliances as per pictures, however, if fridge is present, landlord will keep in property but not perform any repairs if broken. 24 month lease. deposit is same amount is rent. 1495.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
28415 N 130th Drive
28415 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2193 sqft
RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Alta Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
10514 W LOUISE Drive
10514 West Louise Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1231 sqft
This great home is close to all the newest shopping areas in north Peoria and convenient to the 303 and 101 freeways. Fresh carpet and nuetral paint and and 20'' Travertine Tile are just part of the upgrades in this home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Terramar
1 Unit Available
6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive
6752 West Crabapple Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1694 sqft
Experience the Sonoran Desert like never before at this beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental in North Peoria.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Alta Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
10518 W FOOTHILL Drive
10518 West Foothill Drive, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1610 sqft
NICE 3BR 2BA FAMILY HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER PEORIA NEIGHBORHOOD. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Trilogy at Vistancia
1 Unit Available
27921 N 124TH Lane
27921 North 124th Lane, Peoria, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2141 sqft
PREMIUM GOLF COURSE HOME w/ BEST VIEW of the 12th GREEN located in the 55+ community of Trilogy at Vistancia. HOME is currently RENTED THRU 8/6/20. This home does not allow pets or smoking.
City Guide for Peoria, AZ

"Hey Willie, let's pack up and catch us a slow train/And go back to Phoenix to a far brighter day/Where stars were for shining in the Arizona sky/And music meant more than fortune or fame." (-- Waylon Jennings, "Hey Willie")

What's to know about Peoria, Arizona? The city is a large suburb of Phoenix, with a population of more than 154,000 people. But perhaps more importantly, Peoria is home to the spring training camp for the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. If that's not enough reason to check out this area, take note that it was named in Money Magazine's Top 100 Places to Live in 2008. All of these factors may provide the ideal place to find an apartment to rent in Peoria. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Peoria, AZ

Finding an apartment in Peoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeoria 3 BedroomsPeoria Accessible ApartmentsPeoria Apartments under $1,000Peoria Apartments under $1,100Peoria Apartments under $900
Peoria Apartments with BalconyPeoria Apartments with GaragePeoria Apartments with GymPeoria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeoria Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPeoria Apartments with ParkingPeoria Apartments with Pool
Peoria Apartments with Washer-DryerPeoria Cheap PlacesPeoria Dog Friendly ApartmentsPeoria Furnished ApartmentsPeoria Luxury PlacesPeoria Pet Friendly PlacesPeoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College