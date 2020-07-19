Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue
7229 East Dewberry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
7229 East Dewberry Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 2 Bath home. Near US60 and Superstition Springs Mall, and Arizona golf resort.. Property has new laminate flooring on all bedrooms, tile and new paint inside. Vacant and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue have any available units?
7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue offer parking?
No, 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue have a pool?
No, 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7229 E DEWBERRY Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
Comite De Families En Accion
The Groves
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Fiesta Park Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College