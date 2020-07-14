All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

Cortland Mountain Vista

1304 S 105th Pl · (480) 418-4522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Rent Special
Move in by July 15th and receive 2 weeks free! Talk to the leasing team for details today.




Location

1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ 85209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2006 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 2056 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1051 · Avail. now

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2122 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 3123 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 3124 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

See 26+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3003 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,857

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Mountain Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
garage
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
yoga
Come home every day to a community that helps you make the most of living well. With 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Mesa, AZ that boast modern living's best features, you'll find the perfect balance of style and convenience at Cortland Mountain Vista. Conveniently located near the 60 Mountain Vista Medical Center, our community offers ideal access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options Mesa has to offer - including all major points of the East Valley! Our living spaces and modern conveniences invite you to redefine living large. Dish up your favorite meal in our gourmet kitchens, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and elegant designer finishes. Or just enjoy the luxury of cozy wood-burning fireplaces and generous walk-in closets. Whether you're in the mood to work out or wind down, our community's amenities help you make the most of your everyday. Say goodbye to your gym membership with our state-of-the-art fitness center and soak up your ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 or $125 one time fee
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Carports is $20 and Garages is $85-$100. Please call us regarding our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cortland Mountain Vista have any available units?
Cortland Mountain Vista has 45 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Mountain Vista have?
Some of Cortland Mountain Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Mountain Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Mountain Vista is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 15th and receive 2 weeks free! Talk to the leasing team for details today.
Is Cortland Mountain Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Mountain Vista is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Mountain Vista offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Mountain Vista offers parking.
Does Cortland Mountain Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Mountain Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Mountain Vista have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Mountain Vista has a pool.
Does Cortland Mountain Vista have accessible units?
No, Cortland Mountain Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Cortland Mountain Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Mountain Vista has units with dishwashers.

