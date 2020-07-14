Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool internet access cats allowed garage dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport dog park e-payments hot tub online portal yoga

Come home every day to a community that helps you make the most of living well. With 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Mesa, AZ that boast modern living's best features, you'll find the perfect balance of style and convenience at Cortland Mountain Vista. Conveniently located near the 60 Mountain Vista Medical Center, our community offers ideal access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options Mesa has to offer - including all major points of the East Valley! Our living spaces and modern conveniences invite you to redefine living large. Dish up your favorite meal in our gourmet kitchens, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and elegant designer finishes. Or just enjoy the luxury of cozy wood-burning fireplaces and generous walk-in closets. Whether you're in the mood to work out or wind down, our community's amenities help you make the most of your everyday. Say goodbye to your gym membership with our state-of-the-art fitness center and soak up your ...