Welcome home to Sorrento Apartments, located in beautiful Mesa, AZ! Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments provide some of the best value in the area, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, a spacious pantry, walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies. You can increase your productivity in our business center and resident clubhouse, beat the heat in our sparkling swimming pool, and achieve your fitness goals in our 24-hour fitness center, all only steps from your front door! With such amazing interior and community amenities, our location is the icing on the cake! At Sorrento, you will enjoy immediate access to the 101 and I-60 freeways, plus we're only a few blocks from Mesa Community College, Fiesta Mall, and Cardon Children's Medical Center. Call today to schedule a personal tour and let us show you why Sorrento Apartments is right for you!