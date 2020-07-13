All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Sorrento Apartments

901 S Dobson Rd · (480) 535-9335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1071 · Avail. Aug 24

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 1070 · Avail. Aug 7

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 2030 · Avail. Sep 16

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2054 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1053 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1057 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sorrento Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
shuffle board
Welcome home to Sorrento Apartments, located in beautiful Mesa, AZ! Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments provide some of the best value in the area, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, a spacious pantry, walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies. You can increase your productivity in our business center and resident clubhouse, beat the heat in our sparkling swimming pool, and achieve your fitness goals in our 24-hour fitness center, all only steps from your front door! With such amazing interior and community amenities, our location is the icing on the cake! At Sorrento, you will enjoy immediate access to the 101 and I-60 freeways, plus we're only a few blocks from Mesa Community College, Fiesta Mall, and Cardon Children's Medical Center. Call today to schedule a personal tour and let us show you why Sorrento Apartments is right for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 for first pet, additional $300 for second pet
fee: $200 of the deposit is non-refundable for first pet, $100 is non-refundable for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Pet must be at least 6 months old
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $20/month. We have Surface Lot and Covered Parking available. Parking spaces are rentable; no assigned spaces come with apartments. Please contact us in the leasing office for our full parking policy!.
Storage Details: Storage on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sorrento Apartments have any available units?
Sorrento Apartments has 14 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Sorrento Apartments have?
Some of Sorrento Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sorrento Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sorrento Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sorrento Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sorrento Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sorrento Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sorrento Apartments offers parking.
Does Sorrento Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sorrento Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sorrento Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sorrento Apartments has a pool.
Does Sorrento Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sorrento Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sorrento Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sorrento Apartments has units with dishwashers.
