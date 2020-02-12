All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 428 South Sabrina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
428 South Sabrina
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:14 PM

428 South Sabrina

428 South Sabrina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

428 South Sabrina, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2% monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 South Sabrina have any available units?
428 South Sabrina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 428 South Sabrina currently offering any rent specials?
428 South Sabrina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 South Sabrina pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 South Sabrina is pet friendly.
Does 428 South Sabrina offer parking?
No, 428 South Sabrina does not offer parking.
Does 428 South Sabrina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 South Sabrina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 South Sabrina have a pool?
No, 428 South Sabrina does not have a pool.
Does 428 South Sabrina have accessible units?
No, 428 South Sabrina does not have accessible units.
Does 428 South Sabrina have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 South Sabrina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 South Sabrina have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 South Sabrina does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College