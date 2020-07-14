All apartments in Mesa
The Julia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

The Julia

546 S Country Club Dr · (480) 470-8589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210
Nuestro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20-2141 · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 16-2110 · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-2034 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Unit 15-1108 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Julia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
playground
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with a dishwasher, open sunlit living areas, fireplaces and a private patio or balcony. Residents can enjoy a refreshing swim in the pool, a spirited volleyball game or workout in the fitness center. We are centrally located in Mesa, Arizona just minutes to US 60 and Loops 101 and 202, Mesa Community College, Fiesta Mall and Desert Samaritan Hospital. Lease Today and Enjoy Convenient Living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Julia have any available units?
The Julia has 4 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Julia have?
Some of The Julia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Julia currently offering any rent specials?
The Julia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Julia pet-friendly?
Yes, The Julia is pet friendly.
Does The Julia offer parking?
Yes, The Julia offers parking.
Does The Julia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Julia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Julia have a pool?
Yes, The Julia has a pool.
Does The Julia have accessible units?
Yes, The Julia has accessible units.
Does The Julia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Julia has units with dishwashers.
