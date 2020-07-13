Cielo on Gilbert

Lease Length: 2-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee, $8 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: $175 Holding fee, Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $25.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet