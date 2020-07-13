All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like Cielo on Gilbert.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
Cielo on Gilbert
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Cielo on Gilbert

Open Now until 6pm
1710 S Gilbert Rd · (480) 470-3149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1710 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1189 · Avail. Aug 2

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 2001 · Avail. Sep 8

$993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 2090 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1156 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 1145 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 2023 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cielo on Gilbert.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
Welcome to Cielo on Gilbert explore the best of trendy downtown Gilbert, AZ.

We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee, $8 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: $175 Holding fee, Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $25.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cielo on Gilbert have any available units?
Cielo on Gilbert has 33 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Cielo on Gilbert have?
Some of Cielo on Gilbert's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cielo on Gilbert currently offering any rent specials?
Cielo on Gilbert is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cielo on Gilbert pet-friendly?
Yes, Cielo on Gilbert is pet friendly.
Does Cielo on Gilbert offer parking?
Yes, Cielo on Gilbert offers parking.
Does Cielo on Gilbert have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cielo on Gilbert offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cielo on Gilbert have a pool?
Yes, Cielo on Gilbert has a pool.
Does Cielo on Gilbert have accessible units?
No, Cielo on Gilbert does not have accessible units.
Does Cielo on Gilbert have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cielo on Gilbert has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cielo on Gilbert?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity