Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access playground guest parking tennis court

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience-Schedule yours today! Welcome to Genoa Lakes! We are a pet-friendly community located in Mesa, Arizona. Come find the perfect balance of luxury and comfort with plenty of amenities designed to keep you happy and occupied. Our apartments are intended to be enjoyable and agreeable, so we include thoughtful touches like hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, washer & dryers, and balconies to our apartments. With one, two and three-bedroom apartments for rent, we are confident you will find the perfect place to call home. Our apartments in Mesa are conveniently located close to the major freeways. We are a 20-minute drive from Tempe's Arizona State University and have countless options for dining, shopping, and entertainment at our doorstep. We are a pet-friendly community and understand the importance of community and open space. You can always walk around our ...