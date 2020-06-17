All apartments in Mesa
155 E Jacaranda Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

155 E Jacaranda Street

155 East Jacaranda Street · (844) 874-2669
Location

155 East Jacaranda Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 155 E Jacaranda Street Mesa AZ · Avail. now

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Appliance Included Upgrades Available
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,157 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This require

(RLNE5533966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 E Jacaranda Street have any available units?
155 E Jacaranda Street has a unit available for $1,351 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 E Jacaranda Street have?
Some of 155 E Jacaranda Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 E Jacaranda Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 E Jacaranda Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E Jacaranda Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 E Jacaranda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 155 E Jacaranda Street offer parking?
No, 155 E Jacaranda Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 E Jacaranda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 E Jacaranda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E Jacaranda Street have a pool?
Yes, 155 E Jacaranda Street has a pool.
Does 155 E Jacaranda Street have accessible units?
No, 155 E Jacaranda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E Jacaranda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 E Jacaranda Street has units with dishwashers.
