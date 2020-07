Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry e-payments guest parking hot tub package receiving

Living in north central Mesa is great when you can call Sonoran Palms home. Live life nestled in this recently updated community. You are sure to find what suits your personality in one of our newly renovated studio or one bedroom apartments. Not only are we located on N. Country Club Dr. (which by the way is incredibly convenient and desirable) you are just minutes away in access of Hwy.101, 202 and 60.