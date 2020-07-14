Amenities

Our remodeled apartments offer all the comforts of luxury apartment living. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans that come with air conditioning, cable/satellite, spacious walk-in closets, wall to wall carpeting, ceiling fans and more! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home! Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pools, a clubhouse perfect for entertaining and more! At Candela Park Apartments, there is something for everyone!Our personal commitment is to provide each and every resident with an exceptional living experience that is tailored specifically around your requests and needs. The pricing displayed is per month for new move-in to the community and based on the move-in date selected