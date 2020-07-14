All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Candela Park

57 N Alma School Rd · (480) 418-7202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 N Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 12

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Candela Park.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Our remodeled apartments offer all the comforts of luxury apartment living. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans that come with air conditioning, cable/satellite, spacious walk-in closets, wall to wall carpeting, ceiling fans and more! We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home! Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pools, a clubhouse perfect for entertaining and more! At Candela Park Apartments, there is something for everyone!Our personal commitment is to provide each and every resident with an exceptional living experience that is tailored specifically around your requests and needs. The pricing displayed is per month for new move-in to the community and based on the move-in date selected

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Water, sewer, trash: $45/month (1 bedroom); $55/month (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Candela Park have any available units?
Candela Park has 2 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Candela Park have?
Some of Candela Park's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Candela Park currently offering any rent specials?
Candela Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Candela Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Candela Park is pet friendly.
Does Candela Park offer parking?
Yes, Candela Park offers parking.
Does Candela Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Candela Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Candela Park have a pool?
Yes, Candela Park has a pool.
Does Candela Park have accessible units?
No, Candela Park does not have accessible units.
Does Candela Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Candela Park has units with dishwashers.

