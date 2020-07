Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport fire pit guest parking nest technology new construction online portal

Hampton East Apartments is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent. Our luxury apartments in Mesa for rent are the first community rentals using the latest in energy-efficient technology to reduce energy costs while improving soundproof quality. Inspired by the beautiful surroundings of Mesa, Arizona–enjoy a timeless blend of modern lines and natural mix of open amenity spaces and generous outdoor lounge areas for contemporary, yet relaxed urban living. Call us today to schedule your tour of our exceptional community.