Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
12710 N 58TH Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12710 N 58TH Drive
12710 North 58th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12710 North 58th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304
Marshall Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready - gorgeous home in highly desirable neighborhood of Marshall Ranch. 4 Br , single level, 3 car garage. Landscaping is included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12710 N 58TH Drive have any available units?
12710 N 58TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12710 N 58TH Drive have?
Some of 12710 N 58TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12710 N 58TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12710 N 58TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12710 N 58TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12710 N 58TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 12710 N 58TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12710 N 58TH Drive offers parking.
Does 12710 N 58TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12710 N 58TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12710 N 58TH Drive have a pool?
No, 12710 N 58TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12710 N 58TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 12710 N 58TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12710 N 58TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12710 N 58TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
