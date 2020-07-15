Maravilla Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable Television Charges: $35/month Renter`s Insurance: $15/month, Utility Charges: $40/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Lot: $30 space/month.
Storage Details: Exterior storage closet with each home
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.