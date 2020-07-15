All apartments in Glendale
Maravilla Apartments
Maravilla Apartments

13621 W Glendale Ave · (480) 470-1764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85307

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1324 · Avail. Sep 6

$987

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Sep 6

$997

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maravilla Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
courtyard
dog park
package receiving
playground
pool table
ATTENDANCE ZONE
Dreaming Summit Elementary School
L. Thomas Heck Middle School
Millennium High School
Access to freeways (101-10-303)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable Television Charges: $35/month Renter`s Insurance: $15/month, Utility Charges: $40/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Lot: $30 space/month.
Storage Details: Exterior storage closet with each home
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maravilla Apartments have any available units?
Maravilla Apartments has 14 units available starting at $987 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Maravilla Apartments have?
Some of Maravilla Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maravilla Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Maravilla Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maravilla Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Maravilla Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Maravilla Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Maravilla Apartments offers parking.
Does Maravilla Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maravilla Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maravilla Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Maravilla Apartments has a pool.
Does Maravilla Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Maravilla Apartments has accessible units.
Does Maravilla Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maravilla Apartments has units with dishwashers.
