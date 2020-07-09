Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport internet access online portal

Introducing a new way of life at Sage Stone Apartment Homes, a thoughtfully designed community of Glendale, Arizona apartments. Sage Stone, part of the vibrant Highlands at Arrowhead Ranch master-planned community, offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments featuring exclusive amenities. Nearby, the natural desert reserve of Thunderbird Park affords an ideal setting for a relaxing afternoon of hiking, horseback riding or picnicking. At Sage Stone, everything you need is within reach. Located just minutes from major shopping areas and Arrowhead Towne Center; also convenient to Loop 101 and Interstate 17, facilitating access to major employment centers throughout the Phoenix-metro area. Indulge your desire for elegant living at Sage Stone! Our amenities, our dedicated and friendly staff, and convenient location are sure to make you feel right at home. Call us today for a tour!