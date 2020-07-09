All apartments in Glendale
SageStone

6233 W Behrend Dr · (602) 783-8979
Rent Special
$200 Look & Lease Special on Select Homes!
Location

6233 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2125 · Avail. now

$1,281

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2065 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3112 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SageStone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
internet access
online portal
Introducing a new way of life at Sage Stone Apartment Homes, a thoughtfully designed community of Glendale, Arizona apartments. Sage Stone, part of the vibrant Highlands at Arrowhead Ranch master-planned community, offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments featuring exclusive amenities. Nearby, the natural desert reserve of Thunderbird Park affords an ideal setting for a relaxing afternoon of hiking, horseback riding or picnicking. At Sage Stone, everything you need is within reach. Located just minutes from major shopping areas and Arrowhead Towne Center; also convenient to Loop 101 and Interstate 17, facilitating access to major employment centers throughout the Phoenix-metro area. Indulge your desire for elegant living at Sage Stone! Our amenities, our dedicated and friendly staff, and convenient location are sure to make you feel right at home. Call us today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit or $100 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: 1 pet $25, 2 pets $40
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SageStone have any available units?
SageStone has 3 units available starting at $1,281 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does SageStone have?
Some of SageStone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SageStone currently offering any rent specials?
SageStone is offering the following rent specials: $200 Look & Lease Special on Select Homes!
Is SageStone pet-friendly?
Yes, SageStone is pet friendly.
Does SageStone offer parking?
Yes, SageStone offers parking.
Does SageStone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SageStone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SageStone have a pool?
Yes, SageStone has a pool.
Does SageStone have accessible units?
No, SageStone does not have accessible units.
Does SageStone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SageStone has units with dishwashers.
