All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like Arches Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
Arches Apartment Homes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Arches Apartment Homes

6240 North 63rd Avenue · (623) 253-9052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 251 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arches Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
on-site laundry
Under new Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Join Our Community! Arches offer a superior apartment lifestyle in the heart of Glendale. We welcome you to visit our colorful exteriors, lush green landscape, luxury amenities, and spacious apartment floor plans, and see why you will want to call arches your new home. Our upgraded units come complete with stainless steel appliances and Washer & Dryer. Ample storage space, our pet-friendly community is minutes from shopping, entertainment, and A+ Schools. Call Today to Schedule a Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 one time
fee: $150 one time
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Max weight limit of 40 pounds. Pets Upon Approval.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arches Apartment Homes have any available units?
Arches Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Arches Apartment Homes have?
Some of Arches Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arches Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Arches Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arches Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Arches Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Arches Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Arches Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Arches Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arches Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arches Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Arches Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Arches Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Arches Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Arches Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Arches Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Arches Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity