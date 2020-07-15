Arches Apartment Homes

Amenities
Under new Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Join Our Community! Arches offer a superior apartment lifestyle in the heart of Glendale. We welcome you to visit our colorful exteriors, lush green landscape, luxury amenities, and spacious apartment floor plans, and see why you will want to call arches your new home. Our upgraded units come complete with stainless steel appliances and Washer & Dryer. Ample storage space, our pet-friendly community is minutes from shopping, entertainment, and A+ Schools. Call Today to Schedule a Tour!