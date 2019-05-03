All apartments in Chandler
Biagio

295 N Rural Rd · No Longer Available
Location

295 N Rural Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful single level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open plan. Nice sized laundry room with washer and dryer included. Garage access to the home. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities of this community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Biagio have any available units?
Biagio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Biagio have?
Some of Biagio's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Biagio currently offering any rent specials?
Biagio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Biagio pet-friendly?
No, Biagio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does Biagio offer parking?
Yes, Biagio does offer parking.
Does Biagio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Biagio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Biagio have a pool?
No, Biagio does not have a pool.
Does Biagio have accessible units?
No, Biagio does not have accessible units.
Does Biagio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Biagio has units with dishwashers.
