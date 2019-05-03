Beautiful single level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open plan. Nice sized laundry room with washer and dryer included. Garage access to the home. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities of this community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
