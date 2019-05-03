Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful single level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open plan. Nice sized laundry room with washer and dryer included. Garage access to the home. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities of this community.