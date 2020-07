Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool internet access sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest suite hot tub playground

You've never lived amidst so many intriguing recreational choices. Picture all the incredible luxuries of a five-star resort, and get ready for an invigorating afternoon-or an entire weekend-of fun. Head down to the beach at the tropical swimming pool and feel the sand between your toes. Unwind in one of the spas then grab a drink from a poolside cabana. Join the actoin on the lighted tennis or sand volleyball courts.



Discover the intriguing challenges of our 24 hour fitness center with all the amenities you'd expect from a private athletic club. Men's and women's changing rooms with showers and steam rooms are only the beginning. You will find innovative equiptment where your digital life meets your workout experience on all the cardio machines. No matter what your level of fitness is, San Cervantes makes staying in shape more fun!