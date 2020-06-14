Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

146 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chandler renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,101
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,192
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1054 sqft
Uptown Chandler area near Fashion District and tech companies. Stainless steel kitchens with ice maker, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with sports, games, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Windmills West
5 Units Available
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1263 sqft
Resort-style living near Windmills West Park in Chandler. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces and patios/balconies. Pet friendly. Community features pool, gym, yoga and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
37 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1488 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
9 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
$
7 Units Available
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,102
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1159 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chandler Fashion District close to Downtown Chandler and Price Road. Community features resort-style pool, fitness facility and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
$
Downtown Chandler
18 Units Available
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
15 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
924 sqft
Lakeside apartment community near some of Chandler's best schools and shops. Apartments include air conditioning and private patios or balconies. Community offers a tennis court, swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. On-site maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,106
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1201 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds, southwestern architecture, and proximity to Harter Park make for fulfilling living. Amenities at this pet-friendly community include two pools and a tricked-out gym. Convenient to downtown Chandler and popular Fashion Center mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,282
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1570 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1268 sqft
Camden Pecos Ranch is a pet-friendly community. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances. The area is just off 202 Loop, and just 2 miles from Chandler Fashion Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Chandler
12 Units Available
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,093
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,533
1726 sqft
Walking distance to Folley Park in pleasant Chandler location. Load of amenities, including courtyard, elevator and business center. 24-gym with yoga and pool. Dogs and cats welcome in modern, new apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
19 Units Available
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,162
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1166 sqft
This is where elegance meets style. Fresh interiors with hardwood floors, granite counters and central air for comfort. Nest technology throughout the community with features like a yoga studio, refreshing pool, gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,132
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is a short walk to the shops on West Germann Road and a shorter drive to Route 202. Residents have the choice from one-, two- and three-bedroom units in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Octotillo
13 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Oasis Neighborhood
13 Units Available
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1474 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,011
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cantera apartments in Chandler, AZ is a recently renovated luxury living space fitted with granite counters and built-in fireplace. Near to Loop 202, the complex comes with communal clubhouse, fire-pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1387 sqft
Smack dab in Chandler, these luxury apartments are just minutes from San Marcos Elementary School. Each unit has wooden floors, a modern kitchen and dishwasher. Carport, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Provinces
9 Units Available
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$847
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,112
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,017
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1125 sqft
Close to Cenpatico and Frye Elementary schools. Air-conditioned apartments with fireplaces, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, and window coverings. Fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1312 sqft
Proximity to Interstate 10 provides a quick commute. Stylish condos boast large bathrooms and fully equipped kitchens. Relax in the community swimming pool or hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chandler, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chandler renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

