Last updated June 14 2020

128 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ with garage

Chandler apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1572 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and recreation. Spacious units have stunning wood finishes, stainless steel appliances, and great views. Community features yoga, Bark Park, and an outdoor Lounge with kitchen and entertainment area.
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1452 sqft
Close to Loop 101 and I-10. Also near area shops and restaurants. Apartments offer open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, private balconies or patios, and detached garage parking. Resort-inspired swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14
Oasis Neighborhood
14 Units Available
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,368
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1236 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,109
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Chandler and within easy reach of Route 87 and Loop 202. Apartments feature soaking tubs, oversized patios and gourmet kitchens. Multiple amenities, including a volleyball court and two swimming pools.
Last updated June 14
33 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
Last updated June 14
26 Units Available
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1256 sqft
Convenient location in Chandler, close to museums, schools, and parks. Units offer hardwood floors, dishwasher, and laundry. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, bike storage, and game room.
Last updated June 14
31 Units Available
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1245 sqft
Perfect mixture of elegance and style with can't-miss social spaces, featuring a resort-style pool and spa, yoga studio and fitness center, and spacious dog park. Recently updated homes include granite counters.
Last updated June 14
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14
Octotillo
21 Units Available
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1320 sqft
You'll love coming home to these elegant apartments, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Spend the day relaxing at the sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court or media room. Here, convenience is key.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1278 sqft
Luxurious homes feature arched hallways, 9-foot ceilings and abundant storage. Located in Chandler School District, close to employers like Banner Health and Bank of America. Community includes fountain, lush landscaping and resort-like atmosphere.
Last updated June 14
156 Units Available
District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1279 sqft
Smart. Connection. Community. Just a few of the things that come standard at The District at Chandler. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Intel were made to make your life easier – and a lot more high tech.
Last updated June 14
30 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 14
The Island at Ocotillo
21 Units Available
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,099
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Last updated June 14
Stonefield
19 Units Available
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1285 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
Last updated June 14
Joshua Village
21 Units Available
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,082
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1198 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1360 sqft
Variety of floor plans each featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers and walk-in closets. Community features a resort-style pool and spa, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace/lounge area.
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,239
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is just steps from Chandler Festival and the Chandler Fashion Center mall. Residents' furry friends are welcome, and there's an on-site tennis court, pool and gym. Units feature French doors and energy-efficient windows.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,029
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1341 sqft
Community features BBQ picnic area, fitness center and lighted sand volleyball court. Homes offer full-size washer and dryer and ice maker. Conveniently situated in Chandler, close to grocery stores, with easy commute to Motorola.
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,173
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1059 sqft
Welcome to resort-style living. You'll always feel on vacation with a sparkling pool, hot tub, fire pit, 24-hour gym and more world-class amenities designed for your comfort. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1375 sqft
This community's apartments are adorned with granite countertops, crown molding and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and heated swimming pool. Corovado Village and Espee Park are both nearby.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Enjoy kitchens equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. In-unit laundry. Outdoor swimming pool and hot tub. Carport and garage available to protect vehicles.
Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Desert Breeze Park and Chandler Fashion Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage and airy living room. Resident enjoy pool, clubhouse with TV and BBQ grills.
City Guide for Chandler, AZ

Chandler is a suburb of Phoenix located in what locals call the “East Valley’. And really, Chandler is the consummate “suburb”; it’s a place just outside a major city where people who don’t want to pay to live in Phoenix, live. The cost of living there is considerably less, especially concerning apartments, with the cost of an apartment in Chandler being roughly half the cost of an apartment in downtown Phoenix.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chandler? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chandler, AZ

Chandler apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

