Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ with pool

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
9 Units Available
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,009
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
906 sqft
Close to some of Chandler's best schools, shops, museums and parks. Each apartment is equipped with a walk-in closet, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Coffee bar, fitness center and multiple swimming pools on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
7 Units Available
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,358
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,792
1278 sqft
Luxurious homes feature arched hallways, 9-foot ceilings and abundant storage. Located in Chandler School District, close to employers like Banner Health and Bank of America. Community includes fountain, lush landscaping and resort-like atmosphere.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
21 Units Available
Octotillo
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,094
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1320 sqft
You'll love coming home to these elegant apartments, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Spend the day relaxing at the sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court or media room. Here, convenience is key.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
27 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,213
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1059 sqft
Welcome to resort-style living. You'll always feel on vacation with a sparkling pool, hot tub, fire pit, 24-hour gym and more world-class amenities designed for your comfort. Fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
20 Units Available
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is a short walk to the shops on West Germann Road and a shorter drive to Route 202. Residents have the choice from one-, two- and three-bedroom units in this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
23 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,064
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1452 sqft
Close to Loop 101 and I-10. Also near area shops and restaurants. Apartments offer open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, private balconies or patios, and detached garage parking. Resort-inspired swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Windmills West
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer pet friendly living with five star amenities. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet friendly community with fitness center, volleyball court, two pools, spa. Transit close-by, parks, shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1572 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and recreation. Spacious units have stunning wood finishes, stainless steel appliances, and great views. Community features yoga, Bark Park, and an outdoor Lounge with kitchen and entertainment area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,266
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
14 Units Available
The Island at Ocotillo
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,239
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Joshua Village
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,119
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1198 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
The Provinces
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,012
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,056
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Cenpatico and Frye Elementary schools. Air-conditioned apartments with fireplaces, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, and window coverings. Fitness center with free weights.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Oasis Neighborhood
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,392
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1236 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
15 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,113
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
14 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1341 sqft
Community features BBQ picnic area, fitness center and lighted sand volleyball court. Homes offer full-size washer and dryer and ice maker. Conveniently situated in Chandler, close to grocery stores, with easy commute to Motorola.
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Downtown Chandler
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
10 Units Available
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chandler Fashion District close to Downtown Chandler and Price Road. Community features resort-style pool, fitness facility and yoga studio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.

July 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chandler rents declined significantly over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,152 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,435 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chandler throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    Rent growth in Chandler has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,435 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chandler remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

