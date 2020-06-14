108 Furnished Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
14 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,282
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1570 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oasis Neighborhood
13 Units Available
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1474 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
30 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$991
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
Luxurious community offers fitness center, spa and pool with sun deck. Apartments are pet-friendly and have washer and dryer. Just a few minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Balboa Way
1 Unit Available
4351 S Purple Sage Drive
4351 South Purple Sage Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2699 sqft
Gorgeous lakefront single story 2936 SqFt home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with private, heated infinity pool, above ground spa, paddle boat and gated community PLUS 3 car garage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1471 W Bartlett Way
1471 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2524 sqft
Highly upgraded home with a gorgeous backyard! Fully furnished and stocked, open layout with gorgeous kitchen, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and a formal dining room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1881 W WILDHORSE Drive
1881 West Wildhorse Drive, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1661 sqft
Beautiful single level home in desirable Pecos Ranch. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath. Charming Arizona room with gas fire pit and tv. This property also boasts a pool with plenty of patio furniture for entertaining.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 N ABBEY Lane
1250 North Abbey Lane, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1752 sqft
Occupied Through Oct 2020 - Avail Nov 2020 for Short term Furnished Rental (30 day min preferred) - Popular Rhythm Condos in Super Chandler Location near South Tempe and Ahwatukee - 3 Stories with a 2 car garage below, 2nd level Living area and

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2019 W LEMON TREE Place
2019 West Lemon Tree Place, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Gem in Chandler! You just bring your luggage! Beautifully decorated with the comfort of the guest in mind. Close to Shopping, Dining, Chandler Mall, the 101. Great Location/ Non refundable clean fee is $250 , tax is 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
900 S 94th Street
900 South 94th Street, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You will love your furnished temporary accommodation located in the heart of Chandler, Arizona. Conveniently located at Pecos Road and Dobson Road, Via De Cielo is a fantastic location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Island at Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
2050 W BOULDER Court
2050 West Boulder Court, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1755 sqft
Furnished home in Chandler, AZ . Prime Ocotillo location. With pool ! Available on a monthly basis! Enjoy the sunning deck and pool in those hot summer months! Perfect place for you home away from home! Clean, fee deposit and taxes apply.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
225 E Mead Drive
225 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2305 sqft
Highly upgraded Executive or Seasonal Rental with a resort style backyard in beautiful Southshore Village, Chandler, Arizona.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Springs
1 Unit Available
150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard
150 South Lakeview Boulevard, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2028 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! Imagine your next vacation in this Luxurious Resort style home in gated community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunridge Townhomes
1 Unit Available
923 W BOXELDER Place
923 West Boxelder Place, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1170 sqft
Available April 1, 2020 to Nov 30, 2020 ONLY, $1900. per month. Very nicely furnished comfortable, One small Dog will be allowed with deposit. 2 car garage is attached, awesome community, quiet, walk-able, close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
255 S KYRENE Road
255 South Kyrene Road, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful remodeled and freshly painted condo close to everything!!! 2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit freshly painted and partially furnished.Spacious Master with walk in closet and private bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Andersen Springs
1 Unit Available
1825 W RAY Road
1825 West Ray Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment/townhouse, partly furnished, has 2 beds, dresser, kitchen table, washer/dryer; ground floor unit, 1 reserved covered parking stall. Nice, easy access to Intel, many jobs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Andersen Springs
1 Unit Available
333 N PENNINGTON Drive
333 North Pennington Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2761 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished townhouse close to Chandler Fashion Mall & 2 blocks from Downtown Chandler. Community Pool & Spa (unheated pool). Electric included up to $200.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Los Vistoso
1 Unit Available
743 E TORREY PINES Place
743 East Torrey Pines Place, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2458 sqft
TPT tax is 1.5%. FULLY FURNISHED HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN. MASTER ON SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, OTHER TWO BEDROOMS ON EAST SIDE OF HOME. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oakwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
5103 S Clover Court
5103 South Clover Court, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2417 sqft
This home is completely furnished home, with Formal Living Room, Family Room, large kitchen, split floor plan on bedrooms with Master on North side view to the pool area. Non smoking property.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Octotillo
1 Unit Available
2333 W HEMLOCK Court
2333 West Hemlock Court, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1291 sqft
WATERFRONT ~GOLF LOT~REMODELED~FURNISHED~SINGLE LEVEL~ 3 BED~2 BATH~READY FOR YOUR SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM ENJOYMENT~HEART OF OCOTILLO GOLF COURSE~2 QUEEN BEDROOMS AND ONE DOUBLE TWIN~OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH UPDATED HI END KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND WINE

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Springfield
1 Unit Available
6481 S WINDSTREAM Place
6481 South Windstream Place, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1258 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL. GOLF COMMUNITY. The perfect little house in the perfect ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY, SPRINGFIELD. North/South exposure with the back patio facing South. Remodeled and fresh paint inside and out.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4039 S PECAN Drive
4039 South Pecan Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2363 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Venture into this luxurious oasis retreat and find everything you have been looking for! Inside you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen that flows right into the living room with lake front views

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Solera Chandler
1 Unit Available
3103 E PEACH TREE Drive
3103 East Peach Tree Drive, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1344 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Oasis model, 1344 Sq. ft. 2 bed 2 bath with a separate den. 2 car garage, tile in all the right areas. North/South facing. Oak cabinetry, great room floor plan and fully furnished, inventory available.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Brooks Ranch
1 Unit Available
3076 E BLUE RIDGE Place
3076 East Blue Ridge Place, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
2602 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED SIESTA FIESTA speaks for itself. Large ranch style home with lots of room to spread out. Popular split floor plan with Master one one side and other bedrooms on then other.

June 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chandler rents decline sharply over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,442 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chandler, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    As rents have increased slightly in Chandler, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,442 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Chandler.
    • While Chandler's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

