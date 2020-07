Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car charging clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub e-payments playground pool table

Luxury residential living is an everyday affair at Vive Apartments in Chandler. Our loft, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes offer an idyllic pet-friendly location close to everything from shopping and dining to recreation and entertainment. Residents take advantage of community amenities like electric car charging stations, a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, and a great fitness center. Our interior amenities include the likes of tile backsplashes, granite countertops, wood-finished flooring, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings and private terraces, along with many others. Capture life as it was meant to be lived at Vive Apartments in Chandler, AZ.