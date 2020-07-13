All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like
Dobson Towne Centre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
Dobson Towne Centre
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:57 PM

Dobson Towne Centre

Open Now until 5:30pm
1817 N Dobson Rd · (480) 360-6786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1817 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2120 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 2028 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 1032 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2070 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 1050 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 1094 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dobson Towne Centre.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
fire pit
Like a rare desert oasis, Dobson Towne Centre Apartment Homes in Chandler, AZ, is an amazing place to discover. When you live in our friendly and active community, you’ll have access to top-tier amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and exhilarating entertainment choices, all close by.

Whether you’re looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom apartment, you’ll find just what you need at Dobson Towne Centre. You’ll appreciate your modern updated kitchen with clean white appliances, beautiful ceramic tile, oak cabinetry and plenty of counter space. You’ll have a convenient washer and dryer right in your home as well as ceiling fans, an oversized patio, and walk-in closets with mirrored doors. Some homes offer a built-in computer station with internet hook-up and a Roman soaking tub. and protect your vehicle.

Our community amenities evoke the feeling of being on vacation. Living at Dobson Towne Centre is sort of like taking a perpetual vacation. Enjoy our two re

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.68 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $152.25 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dobson Towne Centre have any available units?
Dobson Towne Centre has 6 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Dobson Towne Centre have?
Some of Dobson Towne Centre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dobson Towne Centre currently offering any rent specials?
Dobson Towne Centre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dobson Towne Centre pet-friendly?
Yes, Dobson Towne Centre is pet friendly.
Does Dobson Towne Centre offer parking?
Yes, Dobson Towne Centre offers parking.
Does Dobson Towne Centre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dobson Towne Centre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dobson Towne Centre have a pool?
Yes, Dobson Towne Centre has a pool.
Does Dobson Towne Centre have accessible units?
No, Dobson Towne Centre does not have accessible units.
Does Dobson Towne Centre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dobson Towne Centre has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 BedroomsChandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with PoolChandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe ProvincesThe Island At OcotilloOasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College