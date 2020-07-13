Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport fire pit

Like a rare desert oasis, Dobson Towne Centre Apartment Homes in Chandler, AZ, is an amazing place to discover. When you live in our friendly and active community, you’ll have access to top-tier amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and exhilarating entertainment choices, all close by.



Whether you’re looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom apartment, you’ll find just what you need at Dobson Towne Centre. You’ll appreciate your modern updated kitchen with clean white appliances, beautiful ceramic tile, oak cabinetry and plenty of counter space. You’ll have a convenient washer and dryer right in your home as well as ceiling fans, an oversized patio, and walk-in closets with mirrored doors. Some homes offer a built-in computer station with internet hook-up and a Roman soaking tub. and protect your vehicle.



Our community amenities evoke the feeling of being on vacation. Living at Dobson Towne Centre is sort of like taking a perpetual vacation. Enjoy our two re