Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

113 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
32 Units Available
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1230 sqft
Coronado Crossing sits just off the 101, a stone's throw from Thude Park. Units are pet-friendly and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and fresh carpet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
14 Units Available
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and open layouts. Lots of community offerings, including a grilling station, pool, and gym. Conveniently located near Chandler Fashion Center, Wild Horse Pass Casino and Loop 101.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1523 sqft
San Valencia is a place where you can experience a secure, serene lifestyle in one of the fastest-growing communities in the country.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1452 sqft
Close to Loop 101 and I-10. Also near area shops and restaurants. Apartments offer open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, private balconies or patios, and detached garage parking. Resort-inspired swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Windmills West
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer pet friendly living with five star amenities. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet friendly community with fitness center, volleyball court, two pools, spa. Transit close-by, parks, shopping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1572 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and recreation. Spacious units have stunning wood finishes, stainless steel appliances, and great views. Community features yoga, Bark Park, and an outdoor Lounge with kitchen and entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
21 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,266
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
25 Units Available
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,112
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1166 sqft
This is where elegance meets style. Fresh interiors with hardwood floors, granite counters and central air for comfort. Nest technology throughout the community with features like a yoga studio, refreshing pool, gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
14 Units Available
The Island at Ocotillo
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,239
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Joshua Village
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,119
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1198 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Provinces
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,012
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,056
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Cenpatico and Frye Elementary schools. Air-conditioned apartments with fireplaces, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, and window coverings. Fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Oasis Neighborhood
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,392
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1236 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,113
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
14 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1341 sqft
Community features BBQ picnic area, fitness center and lighted sand volleyball court. Homes offer full-size washer and dryer and ice maker. Conveniently situated in Chandler, close to grocery stores, with easy commute to Motorola.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
15 Units Available
Stonefield
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1285 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Oasis Neighborhood
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1474 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Chandler
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
11 Units Available
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chandler Fashion District close to Downtown Chandler and Price Road. Community features resort-style pool, fitness facility and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.

July 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chandler rents declined significantly over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,152 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,435 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chandler throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    Rent growth in Chandler has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,435 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chandler remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

