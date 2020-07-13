AL
/
AZ
/
chandler
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM

52 Apartments under $900 for rent in Chandler, AZ

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Chandler
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Results within 5 miles of Chandler
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$859
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$868
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
27 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$875
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$835
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
14 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Roosevelt
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$855
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Pioneer Protectors
Park Village
226 N Hobson, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1017 sqft
Prime location and beautiful apartment homes. Central location near Main Street shopping and dining and close to Pioneer Park. Luxury units include air conditioning and walk in closets. Community offers gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
18 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$877
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Duke Manor
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$715
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$804
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$830
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
960 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Rotary Park
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$785
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$876
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
759 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and custom wood cabinetry. Residents enjoy access to a billiards room, tennis court and laundry center. Have fun at nearby Mesa Golfland Sunsplash and Fiesta Mall. By Superstition Freeway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$865
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
818 sqft
Residents enjoy amenities like a playground, courtyard and grill, and onsite management. Units feature spacious closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and dishwasher. Located minutes from the Escobedo Historic District, off of Country Club Dr.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Comite de Families en Accion
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$769
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Recently renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments. Granite-style countertops, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Laundry care center, swimming pool and picnic area. Near public transportation. Easy access to loops 101 & 202 and Hwy 60.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Fiesta Park Village
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$800
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
840 sqft
Luxurious apartments have in-unit washer and dryer, and both furnished and unfurnished units are available. Community offers fitness center, covered parking and pool with sun deck. Just a short walk away from Fiesta Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Fiesta Park Village
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$719
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
460 sqft
Apartments come furnished with free utilities and Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy community with fitness center, hydro spa and pool with sun deck. Located within minutes of shopping at Fiesta Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Kleinman Park
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$780
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$870
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
556 sqft
Great location close to the ASU Tempe campus, light rail and the 101 and 202 freeways. Gated community with saltwater pool and laundry facility. Units feature private patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
5 Units Available
Nuestro
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Watertower
603 S BELLVIEW --
603 South Bellview, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
560 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom apartment - Check out this great unit, completely remodeled with premium finishes throughout. All new plumbing, dual pane windows, stainless steel appliances, including Fridge.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1137 E Orange Street
1137 East Orange Street, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$849
820 sqft
Welcome home to ReNue on Orange in beautiful Tempe, Arizona! We are conveniently located near everything exciting and enjoyable that Tempe has to offer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Vincenz
2772 East Vermont Drive - 1
2772 East Vermont Court, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
2006 built open spacious single-family home with master bedroom and private bath for rent with a den and large great room. Rent is $850 which includes all utilities. Master bedroom retreat has a separate exit into the resort like back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Mesa
31 West 2nd Street - 6
31 W 2nd St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing one bedroom mid-century modern apartment complex has been remodeled, giving it the urban vibe you are looking for that won't find anywhere else in Mesa.
Rent Report
Chandler

July 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chandler rents declined significantly over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,152 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,435 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chandler throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    Rent growth in Chandler has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,435 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chandler remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Dallas (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $889, $1,192, and $1,133 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $889, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChandler 3 BedroomsChandler Accessible ApartmentsChandler Apartments under $1,000Chandler Apartments under $800Chandler Apartments under $900Chandler Apartments with BalconyChandler Apartments with GarageChandler Apartments with GymChandler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChandler Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with PoolChandler Apartments with Washer-DryerChandler Cheap PlacesChandler Dog Friendly ApartmentsChandler Furnished ApartmentsChandler Luxury PlacesChandler Pet Friendly PlacesChandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    OctotilloThe ProvincesThe Island At OcotilloOasis Neighborhood

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College