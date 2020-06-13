Apartment List
AZ
/
chandler
/
apartments with balcony
144 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,098
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1312 sqft
Located in city center, with major shopping and dining options nearby. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with large closets, private balconies, breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,089
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1201 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds, southwestern architecture, and proximity to Harter Park make for fulfilling living. Amenities at this pet-friendly community include two pools and a tricked-out gym. Convenient to downtown Chandler and popular Fashion Center mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
13 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,282
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1570 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
20 Units Available
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smack dab in Chandler, these luxury apartments are just minutes from San Marcos Elementary School. Each unit has wooden floors, a modern kitchen and dishwasher. Carport, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
36 Units Available
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,219
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1488 sqft
Great location close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall and San Tan Village. Community includes parking, pool and trash valet. Units feature dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
26 Units Available
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1268 sqft
Camden Pecos Ranch is a pet-friendly community. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances. The area is just off 202 Loop, and just 2 miles from Chandler Fashion Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
18 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
$
16 Units Available
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Intel, Chandler Regional Hospital, and Wells Fargo. Apartments have nine foot ceilings, wood-vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes pool, BBQs, and cabanas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Chandler
15 Units Available
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,093
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,533
1726 sqft
Walking distance to Folley Park in pleasant Chandler location. Load of amenities, including courtyard, elevator and business center. 24-gym with yoga and pool. Dogs and cats welcome in modern, new apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Windmills West
6 Units Available
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1263 sqft
Resort-style living near Windmills West Park in Chandler. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces and patios/balconies. Pet friendly. Community features pool, gym, yoga and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Stonefield
19 Units Available
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1285 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1198 sqft
Close to I-10, these luxury apartments are near all the action. Units feature amenities such as a full-size washers and dryers, oak cabinets, and detached garages. This community is within controlled-access gates.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windmills West
14 Units Available
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer pet friendly living with five star amenities. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet friendly community with fitness center, volleyball court, two pools, spa. Transit close-by, parks, shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oasis Neighborhood
13 Units Available
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1474 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oasis Neighborhood
14 Units Available
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1236 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1360 sqft
Variety of floor plans each featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers and walk-in closets. Community features a resort-style pool and spa, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace/lounge area.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
2 Units Available
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,174
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious amenities include basketball court, pool, parking and playground. Units offer laundry, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Located in the Kyrene School District, close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
26 Units Available
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1256 sqft
Convenient location in Chandler, close to museums, schools, and parks. Units offer hardwood floors, dishwasher, and laundry. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, bike storage, and game room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
10 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Octotillo
25 Units Available
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,153
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1290 sqft
Residents live on stunning 1,900 acres with rolling fairways, tall trees and waterfalls. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes access to gym, pool, yoga and car-charging stations.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
12 Units Available
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,114
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
906 sqft
Close to some of Chandler's best schools, shops, museums and parks. Each apartment is equipped with a walk-in closet, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Coffee bar, fitness center and multiple swimming pools on-site.
City Guide for Chandler, AZ

Chandler is a suburb of Phoenix located in what locals call the “East Valley’. And really, Chandler is the consummate “suburb”; it’s a place just outside a major city where people who don’t want to pay to live in Phoenix, live. The cost of living there is considerably less, especially concerning apartments, with the cost of an apartment in Chandler being roughly half the cost of an apartment in downtown Phoenix.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chandler? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chandler, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chandler renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

