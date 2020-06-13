144 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ with balcony

City Guide for Chandler, AZ

Chandler is a suburb of Phoenix located in what locals call the “East Valley’. And really, Chandler is the consummate “suburb”; it’s a place just outside a major city where people who don’t want to pay to live in Phoenix, live. The cost of living there is considerably less, especially concerning apartments, with the cost of an apartment in Chandler being roughly half the cost of an apartment in downtown Phoenix.