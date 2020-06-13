Apartment List
137 Cheap Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Downtown Chandler
18 Units Available
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1249 sqft
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
The Provinces
9 Units Available
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$847
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,112
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$991
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
Luxurious community offers fitness center, spa and pool with sun deck. Apartments are pet-friendly and have washer and dryer. Just a few minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,029
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1341 sqft
Community features BBQ picnic area, fitness center and lighted sand volleyball court. Homes offer full-size washer and dryer and ice maker. Conveniently situated in Chandler, close to grocery stores, with easy commute to Motorola.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
13 Units Available
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,017
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1125 sqft
Close to Cenpatico and Frye Elementary schools. Air-conditioned apartments with fireplaces, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, and window coverings. Fitness center with free weights.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oasis Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
286 W Palomino Dr #58
286 W Palomino Dr, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom Chandler Condo - Cozy affordable condo in desirable Chandler conveniently located just a few miles from great shops and restaurants in the downtown area.
Results within 1 mile of Chandler
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ahwatukee
8 Units Available
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
960 sqft
Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community has a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ahwatukee
17 Units Available
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$966
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1150 sqft
Array South Mountain is a community in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Units are near I-10 and feature amenities like garbage disposals, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dobson Ranch
8 Units Available
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$978
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
623 W Guadalupe Road
623 West Guadalupe Road, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated, this home away from home has everything you need! Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath with beach theme decor. Great for vacation or short term stay.

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Woodglen Square II Condominium
533 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$920
991 sqft
*** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO IN MESA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a 1008 square feet and is located in the Woodglen Square II community in Mesa.
Results within 5 miles of Chandler
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Pioneer Protectors
12 Units Available
Park Village
226 N Hobson, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1017 sqft
Prime location and beautiful apartment homes. Central location near Main Street shopping and dining and close to Pioneer Park. Luxury units include air conditioning and walk in closets. Community offers gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
13 Units Available
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. Utilities included. Smoke-free community with swimming pool, clubhouse, study areas and laundry service. Pet-friendly. Walking distance to Light Rail station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
16 Units Available
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$929
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
875 sqft
Willow Creek apartments in Tempe, AZ enjoys easy access to Loop 101 and is in the locality of the Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium. Homes come with in-unit laundry and ceiling fan as standard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Nuestro
7 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$904
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Duke Manor
13 Units Available
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$715
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$910
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
844 sqft
Units have vinyl wood plank flooring, washers and dryers. Amenities include picnic areas with BBQ grills and a business center. Convenient location near the Arizona Mills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baseline Hardy
13 Units Available
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Convenient access to Arizona Mills mall and Kiwanis Lake Park. Close to I-10. Walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. Laundry center, carport parking, playground, spa, BBQ area. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kleinman Park
16 Units Available
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tempe Gardens
19 Units Available
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
25 Units Available
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$790
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
848 sqft
Featuring comfort and convenience, Central on Broadway stands out. Our community in Mesa, AZ is located minutes from the 101, Highway 60 and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
725 sqft
The Hamptons in Mesa, AZ has all the ingredients for a vibrant lifestyle. The community is located less than a minute from US 60 and Gilbert Road. Our apartment homes are bright, tastefully finished and pet-friendly.

June 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chandler rents decline sharply over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,442 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chandler, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    As rents have increased slightly in Chandler, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,442 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Chandler.
    • While Chandler's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

