36 Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande Neighborhoods

If you're planning to move to Casa Grande, take a look at the neighborhoods that make up this city. You will find that they range from rather new subdivisions to somewhat established urban areas. Of course, like any city in the Wild West, there are also some communities here that are surrounded by nothing but desert and houses with plenty of acreage.

North Cox Road and West McCartney Road: This is among the costliest areas to reside in Casa Grande because it has mostly new real estate. Plus, it's just east of Interstate 10, giving you easy access to the rest of the Phoenix area, as well as Tucson. Whether you want to rent a detached house or a mobile home, this could be the place for you.

West Ghost Ranch Road and North Pinal Avenue: This is practically a mirror image of the neighborhood of North Cox Road and West McCartney Road, since it is made up of new homes that are just located on the west side of the 10. It's also close to Villago Marketplace, which features small businesses, dental offices, and more necessities.

Casa Grande La Palma Highway and South Overfield Road: To the east of the 10 and in the southern part of the city, you will find this neighborhood. It encompasses a variety of single-family houses, mobile homes, and the beautiful Mission Royale Golf Course. Oh and lots of scenic views involving cacti, too.

Eleven Mile Corner and Randolph: This makes up the bulk of the city, and it's located on the eastern edge of Casa Grande. You can find both mobile homes and detached houses here, so if you seek a spacious house to rent, this is a great place to look. This is also home to the picturesque Picacho Reservoir, which could basically be considered an oasis in this desert city.

City Center: If you want to be in the middle of everything in this city, the center is a logical place to look. Here you will find Western Manor Park, Casa Grande Art Museum, and the downtown area with lots of local shops and eateries.