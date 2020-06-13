36 Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ📍
Casa Grande is located smack dab in the middle of Phoenix and Tucson. So it's the perfect location if you can't choose between two major Arizona cities. Its proximity to the wildly popular Interstate 10 means you can simply hop on the freeway and drive north for about an hour to get to Phoenix, or head south for an hour until you arrive in Tucson. How's that for the best of both worlds? Well, at least if you like the whole Wild West theme Arizona has going on. We'll be honest -- if you don't dig a cactus garden and wilt in temperatures above 90 degrees, you should expect an adjustment period. If you're ready to join the 48,571 satisfied residents of this city, however, get a look at the rental housing choices you have here.
This city's vacancy rate is higher than average, at about 19%. So whether you're looking for furnished apartments or duplexes for rent in Casa Grande, you can relax a little. There's no rush. Just mosey around the city until you find a few places you're interested in, and then ask about the requirements for renting an apartment or house. Most likely, you will need a decent rental history, pay stubs from the past month, and a deposit.
What are the housing costs in Casa Grande? Now that you know about the great vacancy rate, there's even better news for you: housing here is pretty inexpensive. Whether you compare it to the national average or the state average, you'll see some savings. The median cost to buy a home here is below the median in both the state and the nation, while the median rental cost is the same as the national average. Nonetheless, more people than average choose to rent in this city, so there must be something amazing about the rental houses, condos, and apartments here.
If you're planning to move to Casa Grande, take a look at the neighborhoods that make up this city. You will find that they range from rather new subdivisions to somewhat established urban areas. Of course, like any city in the Wild West, there are also some communities here that are surrounded by nothing but desert and houses with plenty of acreage.
North Cox Road and West McCartney Road: This is among the costliest areas to reside in Casa Grande because it has mostly new real estate. Plus, it's just east of Interstate 10, giving you easy access to the rest of the Phoenix area, as well as Tucson. Whether you want to rent a detached house or a mobile home, this could be the place for you.
West Ghost Ranch Road and North Pinal Avenue: This is practically a mirror image of the neighborhood of North Cox Road and West McCartney Road, since it is made up of new homes that are just located on the west side of the 10. It's also close to Villago Marketplace, which features small businesses, dental offices, and more necessities.
Casa Grande La Palma Highway and South Overfield Road: To the east of the 10 and in the southern part of the city, you will find this neighborhood. It encompasses a variety of single-family houses, mobile homes, and the beautiful Mission Royale Golf Course. Oh and lots of scenic views involving cacti, too.
Eleven Mile Corner and Randolph: This makes up the bulk of the city, and it's located on the eastern edge of Casa Grande. You can find both mobile homes and detached houses here, so if you seek a spacious house to rent, this is a great place to look. This is also home to the picturesque Picacho Reservoir, which could basically be considered an oasis in this desert city.
City Center: If you want to be in the middle of everything in this city, the center is a logical place to look. Here you will find Western Manor Park, Casa Grande Art Museum, and the downtown area with lots of local shops and eateries.
As you try to make a decision on which neighborhood you should move to, you should also learn what kinds of activities you can do once you arrive. One of the first things you will notice is the number of outdoor amenities this city has. Sure, it's Arizona, where it's insanely hot in the afternoon from about May until October. But that still leaves room for pleasant weather during the mornings year round and throughout the day for from November to April!
It should come as no surprise that there are lots of golf courses, parks, and public pools here. Just a few examples include Francisco Grande Golf Course, Mission Royale Golf Course, Palm Island Family Aquatic Center, Rancho Grande Park, and Peart Park. There is also Picacho Peak State Park, which features everything from hiking trails to reenactments of historic battles.
For those hot summer days when your worst fear is staying outside for more than five minutes, you can get some relief inside the many stores here. Promenade at Casa Grande Mall is your best bet, since it has a Dillard's, Cost Plus World Market, and JC Penney, to name a few major stores. This is also where you can soak in a movie -- and some air conditioning -- at Harkins Theatres. If you're in the mood to shop for a deal, check out the Casa Grande Outlets so you can get discounted prices on products from Izod, Gap, Sears, and more. And of course, there are plenty of restaurants in this city, including BeDillon's Restaurant and Cactus Garden, Big House Caf, and McMasher's Sports Bar and Grill.
If you don't find what you need in the city of Casa Grande, you can always quickly get on the 10 and drive to one of the many suburbs less than a half hour away. In Chandler, you will find Chandler Fashion Center mall, and in Maricopa, you can check out Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino. Other Phoenix suburbs, such as Tempe and Scottsdale, are less than an hour away. Now that you have the skinny on Casa Grande, you're ready to take a look at your rental options in this city.
June 2020 Casa Grande Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Casa Grande Rent Report. Casa Grande rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casa Grande rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Casa Grande rents increase sharply over the past month
Casa Grande rents have increased 0.8% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Casa Grande stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,006 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Casa Grande's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Casa Grande, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
- Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.
Casa Grande rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Casa Grande, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Casa Grande is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
- Casa Grande's median two-bedroom rent of $1,006 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Casa Grande.
- While Casa Grande's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Casa Grande than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Casa Grande.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.