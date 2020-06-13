36 Apartments for rent in Casa Grande, AZ

Apartment List
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
795 sqft
Luxury Living at Las Brisas Apartments in Casa Grande, AZ. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Las Brisas Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
2 Units Available
The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, pool and emergency maintenance. Apartments with AC/heat, fully equipped kitchen, and private patio or balcony. Convenient location close to Mosely Park and Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
288 E MONTEGO Drive
288 East Montego Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
Amazing brand new and fully furnished home on a large lot. Beautiful equipped kitchen with granite counter top with island and walk-in pantry. Comfortable breakfast bar and dinning area make casual or formal dinning a breeze.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2392 S LAMB Road
2392 South Lamb Road, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1783 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This stunning rural home in Casa Grande is at the base of the mountains with hiking trails just outside the door. Bring your horse. quads, RV for fun in the sun. Plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the great outdoors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1052 N. Colorado St - 1
1052 North Colorado Street, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$944
1006 sqft
Apply Online for FREE. Each adult must complete online application. Put this link below in your browser to apply: key-properties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home We are taking applications and expect to lease very soon.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
1149 East 5th Street
1149 East 5th Street, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
528 sqft
**Key only unlocks back door at this time but will be corrected soon** Cute 2 bed 1 bath home in Casa Grande. Spacious and open. All tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Casa Grande

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4060 N Monarch Dr
4060 North Monarch Drive, Eloy, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1232 sqft
NICE HOME IN TOLTEC - This one won't last long, so do not hesitate! Home has a 1 car garage and a HUGE enclosed yard.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9987 W Santa Cruz Blvd
9987 West Santa Cruz Boulevard, Arizona City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1439 sqft
Available 05/04/20 Gorgeous, single-family home in Arizona City. Beautiful upgrades, atrium/patio in the center, huge Arizona room, storage unit in the back yard, den, extra-large garage and so much more! Resident responsible for all utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
12526 W LOBO Drive
12526 West Lobo Drive, Arizona City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1575 sqft
NEW BUILD, This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath single level, split Floorplan is thoughtfully designed and constructed. The Great room and adjoining kitchen/dining area accent the generous living space.
Results within 10 miles of Casa Grande

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3158 E PICACHO Drive
3158 East Picacho Drive, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Mobile home. 2 baths,rooms have individual AC units, so you can cool as much or as little of the house as you wish. Huge lot, with lots of space for you and your stuff. Come check out this great price on a large rental house.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1105 N COTA Lane
1105 North Cota Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
42360 W ABBEY Road
42360 Abbey Road, Maricopa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2019 sqft
Welcome to your home away from home. This home is fully furnished in the guard, gated 55+ community of Province. Home has split floor plan with master suite on one side and guest bedroom, guest bath and den on the other side of the great room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
924 W STARVIEW Avenue
924 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
944 W STARVIEW Avenue
944 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
808 W RAYMOND Street
808 Raymond Street, Coolidge, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1525 sqft
BRAND NEW 2020 Single Story Home in an upcoming area in Coolidge!! Six ceiling fans in a four bedroom house, 2.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2249 W PINKLEY Avenue
2249 West Pinkley Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2287 sqft
Large 2287 sg ft home in Heartlaand Ranch, This is a very spacious home! There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a huge loft area. Large backyard, presently landscaped with rock. Master bedroom is upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
718 W SPRUELL Avenue
718 West Spruell Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1744 sqft
This is a wonderful two level home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings. A fireplace is in the family room creating a warm vibe to the home. A great floor plan is provided with carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1006 W LINDBERGH Avenue
1006 West Lindbergh Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3737 sqft
Great four bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two dens . Large rooms throughout, two living rooms, and spacious kitchen. This house features a beautiful backyard, with a pool.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2219 sqft
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
40584 W Helen Court
40584 West Helen Court, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1939 sqft
BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1050 W KACHINA Drive
1050 Kachina Drive, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1594 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area,

Median Rent in Casa Grande

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Casa Grande is $807, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,006.
Studio
$664
1 Bed
$807
2 Beds
$1,006
3+ Beds
$1,464
City GuideCasa Grande
"Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Gotta pack, come on, get a move on, Gotta see the lights of Tucson, Ain't coming back, Wheels, get a move on" -- From "The Lights of Tucson" by Jim Campbell

Casa Grande is located smack dab in the middle of Phoenix and Tucson. So it's the perfect location if you can't choose between two major Arizona cities. Its proximity to the wildly popular Interstate 10 means you can simply hop on the freeway and drive north for about an hour to get to Phoenix, or head south for an hour until you arrive in Tucson. How's that for the best of both worlds? Well, at least if you like the whole Wild West theme Arizona has going on. We'll be honest -- if you don't dig a cactus garden and wilt in temperatures above 90 degrees, you should expect an adjustment period. If you're ready to join the 48,571 satisfied residents of this city, however, get a look at the rental housing choices you have here.

Looking for a Home in Casa Grande

This city's vacancy rate is higher than average, at about 19%. So whether you're looking for furnished apartments or duplexes for rent in Casa Grande, you can relax a little. There's no rush. Just mosey around the city until you find a few places you're interested in, and then ask about the requirements for renting an apartment or house. Most likely, you will need a decent rental history, pay stubs from the past month, and a deposit.

What are the housing costs in Casa Grande? Now that you know about the great vacancy rate, there's even better news for you: housing here is pretty inexpensive. Whether you compare it to the national average or the state average, you'll see some savings. The median cost to buy a home here is below the median in both the state and the nation, while the median rental cost is the same as the national average. Nonetheless, more people than average choose to rent in this city, so there must be something amazing about the rental houses, condos, and apartments here.

Casa Grande Neighborhoods

If you're planning to move to Casa Grande, take a look at the neighborhoods that make up this city. You will find that they range from rather new subdivisions to somewhat established urban areas. Of course, like any city in the Wild West, there are also some communities here that are surrounded by nothing but desert and houses with plenty of acreage.

North Cox Road and West McCartney Road: This is among the costliest areas to reside in Casa Grande because it has mostly new real estate. Plus, it's just east of Interstate 10, giving you easy access to the rest of the Phoenix area, as well as Tucson. Whether you want to rent a detached house or a mobile home, this could be the place for you.

West Ghost Ranch Road and North Pinal Avenue: This is practically a mirror image of the neighborhood of North Cox Road and West McCartney Road, since it is made up of new homes that are just located on the west side of the 10. It's also close to Villago Marketplace, which features small businesses, dental offices, and more necessities.

Casa Grande La Palma Highway and South Overfield Road: To the east of the 10 and in the southern part of the city, you will find this neighborhood. It encompasses a variety of single-family houses, mobile homes, and the beautiful Mission Royale Golf Course. Oh and lots of scenic views involving cacti, too.

Eleven Mile Corner and Randolph: This makes up the bulk of the city, and it's located on the eastern edge of Casa Grande. You can find both mobile homes and detached houses here, so if you seek a spacious house to rent, this is a great place to look. This is also home to the picturesque Picacho Reservoir, which could basically be considered an oasis in this desert city.

City Center: If you want to be in the middle of everything in this city, the center is a logical place to look. Here you will find Western Manor Park, Casa Grande Art Museum, and the downtown area with lots of local shops and eateries.

Living in Casa Grande

As you try to make a decision on which neighborhood you should move to, you should also learn what kinds of activities you can do once you arrive. One of the first things you will notice is the number of outdoor amenities this city has. Sure, it's Arizona, where it's insanely hot in the afternoon from about May until October. But that still leaves room for pleasant weather during the mornings year round and throughout the day for from November to April!

It should come as no surprise that there are lots of golf courses, parks, and public pools here. Just a few examples include Francisco Grande Golf Course, Mission Royale Golf Course, Palm Island Family Aquatic Center, Rancho Grande Park, and Peart Park. There is also Picacho Peak State Park, which features everything from hiking trails to reenactments of historic battles.

For those hot summer days when your worst fear is staying outside for more than five minutes, you can get some relief inside the many stores here. Promenade at Casa Grande Mall is your best bet, since it has a Dillard's, Cost Plus World Market, and JC Penney, to name a few major stores. This is also where you can soak in a movie -- and some air conditioning -- at Harkins Theatres. If you're in the mood to shop for a deal, check out the Casa Grande Outlets so you can get discounted prices on products from Izod, Gap, Sears, and more. And of course, there are plenty of restaurants in this city, including BeDillon's Restaurant and Cactus Garden, Big House Caf, and McMasher's Sports Bar and Grill.

If you don't find what you need in the city of Casa Grande, you can always quickly get on the 10 and drive to one of the many suburbs less than a half hour away. In Chandler, you will find Chandler Fashion Center mall, and in Maricopa, you can check out Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino. Other Phoenix suburbs, such as Tempe and Scottsdale, are less than an hour away. Now that you have the skinny on Casa Grande, you're ready to take a look at your rental options in this city.

June 2020 Casa Grande Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Casa Grande Rent Report. Casa Grande rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casa Grande rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Casa Grande Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Casa Grande Rent Report. Casa Grande rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Casa Grande rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Casa Grande rents increase sharply over the past month

Casa Grande rents have increased 0.8% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Casa Grande stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,006 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Casa Grande's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Casa Grande, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Casa Grande rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Casa Grande, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Casa Grande is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Casa Grande's median two-bedroom rent of $1,006 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Casa Grande.
    • While Casa Grande's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Casa Grande than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Casa Grande.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Casa Grande?
    In Casa Grande, the median rent is $664 for a studio, $807 for a 1-bedroom, $1,006 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,464 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Casa Grande, check out our monthly Casa Grande Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Casa Grande?
    Some of the colleges located in the Casa Grande area include Arizona State University-Tempe, University of Arizona, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, and Rio Salado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Casa Grande?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Casa Grande from include Phoenix, Mesa, Tucson, Scottsdale, and Chandler.

