Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:21 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chandler apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
7 Units Available
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,103
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1210 sqft
Great location, close to Desert Breeze Park and Chandler Fashion Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage and airy living room. Resident enjoy pool, clubhouse with TV and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
24 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,064
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
32 Units Available
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1230 sqft
Coronado Crossing sits just off the 101, a stone's throw from Thude Park. Units are pet-friendly and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and fresh carpet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
14 Units Available
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and open layouts. Lots of community offerings, including a grilling station, pool, and gym. Conveniently located near Chandler Fashion Center, Wild Horse Pass Casino and Loop 101.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1523 sqft
San Valencia is a place where you can experience a secure, serene lifestyle in one of the fastest-growing communities in the country.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1235 sqft
With community amenities including a BBQ/grill, pool and clubhouse, Montage at Pecos Ranch, Chandler, AZ offers luxury apartments featuring bespoke kitchens and patio/balcony. Close to Loop 101 and local employers such as Paypal and Motorola.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1452 sqft
Close to Loop 101 and I-10. Also near area shops and restaurants. Apartments offer open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, private balconies or patios, and detached garage parking. Resort-inspired swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Windmills West
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer pet friendly living with five star amenities. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet friendly community with fitness center, volleyball court, two pools, spa. Transit close-by, parks, shopping.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1572 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and recreation. Spacious units have stunning wood finishes, stainless steel appliances, and great views. Community features yoga, Bark Park, and an outdoor Lounge with kitchen and entertainment area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,266
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with many interior upgrades. Rooftop lofts available with 18-foot ceilings. In the Silk Stocking neighborhood close to Chandler High School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
25 Units Available
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,112
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1166 sqft
This is where elegance meets style. Fresh interiors with hardwood floors, granite counters and central air for comfort. Nest technology throughout the community with features like a yoga studio, refreshing pool, gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
14 Units Available
The Island at Ocotillo
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,239
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Joshua Village
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,119
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1198 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Provinces
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,012
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
867 sqft
Charming apartments with stand-up showers and pool/courtyard views. Community includes a fitness center, basketball court, and lakes and streams. Near I-10 and US Route 60. Enjoy the green space at South Mountain Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,056
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Cenpatico and Frye Elementary schools. Air-conditioned apartments with fireplaces, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, and window coverings. Fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Oasis Neighborhood
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,392
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1236 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,113
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1400 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes in a gated community with swimming pool, spa and poolside cabanas. Beautiful views of the desert landscape. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel sinks, granite counters and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
14 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1341 sqft
Community features BBQ picnic area, fitness center and lighted sand volleyball court. Homes offer full-size washer and dryer and ice maker. Conveniently situated in Chandler, close to grocery stores, with easy commute to Motorola.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
15 Units Available
Stonefield
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1285 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Oasis Neighborhood
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1474 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Chandler
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
City Guide for Chandler, AZ

Chandler is a suburb of Phoenix located in what locals call the “East Valley’. And really, Chandler is the consummate “suburb”; it’s a place just outside a major city where people who don’t want to pay to live in Phoenix, live. The cost of living there is considerably less, especially concerning apartments, with the cost of an apartment in Chandler being roughly half the cost of an apartment in downtown Phoenix.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chandler? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chandler, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chandler apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

