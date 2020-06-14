Apartment List
203 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Oasis Neighborhood
14 Units Available
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,368
637 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Cats and dogs allowed. Swim in the pool during hot days. Close to shops and restaurants along Arizona Avenue.
3 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,109
777 sqft
Situated in the heart of Chandler and within easy reach of Route 87 and Loop 202. Apartments feature soaking tubs, oversized patios and gourmet kitchens. Multiple amenities, including a volleyball court and two swimming pools.
17 Units Available
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
575 sqft
Delightful location, close to the I-10 and Loop 101, with easy access to public transportation and plenty of shopping nearby. Residents can enjoy access to picnic areas with barbecue, swimming pools and clubhouse.
26 Units Available
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
760 sqft
Camden Pecos Ranch is a pet-friendly community. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and stainless steel appliances. The area is just off 202 Loop, and just 2 miles from Chandler Fashion Center.
156 Units Available
District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
769 sqft
Smart. Connection. Community. Just a few of the things that come standard at The District at Chandler. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Intel were made to make your life easier – and a lot more high tech.
24 Units Available
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
773 sqft
Coronado Crossing sits just off the 101, a stone's throw from Thude Park. Units are pet-friendly and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and fresh carpet.
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
742 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Joshua Village
21 Units Available
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,082
795 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.
20 Units Available
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
807 sqft
Proximity to Interstate 10 provides a quick commute. Stylish condos boast large bathrooms and fully equipped kitchens. Relax in the community swimming pool or hot tub.
Oasis Neighborhood
13 Units Available
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
957 sqft
Located between W Grace Blvd and W Palomino Drive. Stylish apartments include in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a pool, a sauna and a volleyball court.
2 Units Available
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,174
710 sqft
Luxurious amenities include basketball court, pool, parking and playground. Units offer laundry, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Located in the Kyrene School District, close to shops and restaurants.
Stonefield
19 Units Available
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
806 sqft
Located in the Chandler area, close to South Dobson Road. Apartments include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and a working fireplace. Pool, coffee bar and game room available to residents.
Octotillo
21 Units Available
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
740 sqft
You'll love coming home to these elegant apartments, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Spend the day relaxing at the sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court or media room. Here, convenience is key.
15 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
30 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
681 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Contact for Availability
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$991
720 sqft
Luxurious community offers fitness center, spa and pool with sun deck. Apartments are pet-friendly and have washer and dryer. Just a few minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center.
Contact for Availability
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,029
741 sqft
Community features BBQ picnic area, fitness center and lighted sand volleyball court. Homes offer full-size washer and dryer and ice maker. Conveniently situated in Chandler, close to grocery stores, with easy commute to Motorola.
16 Units Available
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
861 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and recreation. Spacious units have stunning wood finishes, stainless steel appliances, and great views. Community features yoga, Bark Park, and an outdoor Lounge with kitchen and entertainment area.
Downtown Chandler
18 Units Available
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
26 Units Available
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,197
729 sqft
Convenient location in Chandler, close to museums, schools, and parks. Units offer hardwood floors, dishwasher, and laundry. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, bike storage, and game room.
10 Units Available
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
942 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and open layouts. Lots of community offerings, including a grilling station, pool, and gym. Conveniently located near Chandler Fashion Center, Wild Horse Pass Casino and Loop 101.
The Island at Ocotillo
21 Units Available
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
830 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
11 Units Available
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,017
673 sqft
Close to Cenpatico and Frye Elementary schools. Air-conditioned apartments with fireplaces, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, and window coverings. Fitness center with free weights.
31 Units Available
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.

June 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chandler rents decline sharply over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,442 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chandler, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    As rents have increased slightly in Chandler, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,442 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Chandler.
    • While Chandler's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

